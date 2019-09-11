NFL Star Ben Watson on Viral Ingraham Interview: I’m Glad I Got to Say What I Believe

During a Monday night appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson ended up stopping host Laura Ingraham dead in her tracks with his full-throated agreement with Jemele Hill’s call for elite black athletes to stop attending majority-white colleges—a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

After spending the beginning portion of the interview defending New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees’ involvement with right-wing Christian organization Focus on the Family, Watson was asked by Ingraham at the end of the segment to react to Hill’s article—an article that had sparked intense backlash from conservatives.

The NFL veteran, however, applauded Hill’s piece and listed off the reasons he agreed with it, much to Ingraham’s chagrin.

In a phone conversation with The Daily Beast on Tuesday afternoon, Watson—who is working on a documentary titled Before the Fall, due out next spring—discussed his thoughts on the interview and the positive reaction to his words. He also went into more detail about the issues Hill touched on, such as the racial wealth gap.

Your exchange with Laura Ingraham blew up overnight. Do you think she expected you to agree with her opinion on Jemele Hill’s article?

“I’m not sure. I’m not sure what she expected. You know, I’ve been on her show before a couple of times and sometimes I agree with her and sometimes I don’t. So, I think she knows that I have a dissenting view from the usual line of her show as well as some of the other personalities on Fox. But I appreciated the opportunity to go on and give a different perspective than what any of her viewers were hearing over and over about that article.”

I’m assuming you were taken by surprise by the reaction your interview received on social media. Do you think it has to do more with Ingraham’s response or your more nuanced and intelligent take on the racial wealth gap?

“I think it’s a combination of things. I mean, it’s no secret that Fox News—their viewership usually believes a certain thing about that article. That article came out and you had a lot of people talking about how ridiculous it was, how racist it was, how segregationist—the list goes on and on.

“So, you know, for many people that’s what they expect from that network—you turn on, you see guests, you expect the guests, many times, agree with the hosts. So that kind of leaned back in the face of that narrative, and I think that’s a good thing. It’s a good thing when you’re a news organization to have people on that disagree but also it’s important to have those conversations in an intelligent way—and in a way that’s not insulting or belittling but just in a different way because it’s important for the viewers to think critically. And they’re not able to think critically when you know exactly what the host is thinking and you know exactly what all the guests are going to think and they’re just going to reaffirm. Whatever thoughts you might have, you’re not challenged.

“So I think the reaction was a combination of, here I’m somebody who played sports in college, I was a black athlete at two—I went to Duke University and then University of Georgia—predominantly white institutions. And so, I think that my viewpoint, and all of what [Hill] said, was nuanced because I lived it and I thought about those very things. It also just goes to show that there may not have been much opportunity for others to come on and give that dissenting view.”

Do you want to expound more on the issue you discussed on the air, since you only had about 90 seconds?

“Yeah [laughs], it’s always tough on TV. It was the end of a block, so it’s always tough. You know, TV is in soundbites anyway, so it’s hard—that’s another thing. TV is soundbites. It’s very easy to just give a sound bite and let that be it but a lot of these issues are really too complex to discuss in that format. It doesn’t mean you don’t try to do it but sometimes it’s hard to have a really solid, complex argument about such a complex issue if you’re only limited to that short amount of time.

“So when I read Jemele’s article, first of all the headline draws you in and I understand how everyone has an automatic response to that headline. Either you’re for or against it, and it makes sense. And I think that’s what she may have wanted. Drop a headline that people look at. But it’s important to take the time to read it and then see if you agree.

Story continues