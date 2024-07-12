NFL Star Bernie Kosar Diagnosed with Liver Failure and Parkinson's Disease

Charna Flam
·3 min read

“I visualize good health. It’s not so much that I’m trying to sell it to myself, or that I’m in denial, as it is choosing to be positive,” Kosar said

<p>Tasos Katopodis/Getty</p> Bernie Kosar in January 2019

Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Bernie Kosar in January 2019

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and liver failure, he said in a new interview with Cleveland Magazine on Tuesday, July 9.

The NFL legend, 60, was diagnosed with cirrhosis, the third of four stages of liver failure, in March 2023, and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in mid-February 2024, he said.

Kosar told the publication that, as the new year rolled around, his “body gave out on” him.

“I went into the hospital and got a massive blood transfusion," he said. "It was like: ‘How are you alive? How are you moving? Because your hemoglobin levels are so low.’’’

Dr. Anthony Post, a hepatologist for University Hospitals, told Cleveland Magazine that “liver disease does tend to fluctuate,” adding that  Kosar is “on that wave thing where it goes up and down.”

“He’s in a good phase right now, but anything bad could happen,” added the physician.

Related: Celebrities Who've Opened Up About Their Battles with Parkinson's Disease

<p>Focus on Sport/Getty</p> Bernie Kosar in September 1990

Focus on Sport/Getty

Bernie Kosar in September 1990

Dr. Michael Roizen, the emeritus chief wellness officer of Cleveland Clinic who is also treating Kosar, said there is a 90% chance the retired athlete will need a new liver. Transplant surgery “is a difficult thing: difficult to get the transplant, difficult to live with it," Roizen told Cleveland Magazine.

“Remarkably — you know, he takes a lot of supplements, he’s been exercising and has been on a good diet and is taking the medications that we’ve prescribed him and we’ve been following him pretty closely so — he’s really gotten a lot better,” Post said.

<p>JC Ridley/CSM/Shutterstock</p> Bernie Kosar in October 2019

JC Ridley/CSM/Shutterstock

Bernie Kosar in October 2019

“I wish you could have seen me three months ago,” Kosar said. “Actually, maybe not, because I looked like death. I felt like death. E. coli blood poisoning. Heart trouble. And I really thought I needed the liver transplant ASAP. I was in bad shape.”

He explained that since he has a “regimen of juicing, black coffee and smart supplementation,’’ as well as intermittent fasting. “Basically, I’m using food as medicine and avoiding the processed foods, the foods with inflammatory properties,” he said.

“It’s amazing that you can feel as good as I do despite all this stuff going on. I can see that what I’m doing is making a difference. I strongly believe it will continue. Time will tell.’'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The former athlete mentioned how he “strongly believe[s] in the power of positive thinking.”

“I believe that positive energy can be manifested in our brains, and I love to live in the space of positivity. I want to think about things that are helpful,” he explained.

“I visualize good health. It’s not so much that I’m trying to sell it to myself, or that I’m in denial, as it is choosing to be positive,” he said. “Because everybody’s got something. We’ve all got health issues to some degree, we all have bumps in the road."

Kosar, a native of Youngstown, Ohio, spent most of his NFL career with the Browns. He also played with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins before retiring in 1996.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'Alf' star Benji Gregory dead from suspected 'vehicular heatstroke': What to know about the dangers of heat stroke and hot cars

    The 46-year-old actor and his service dog were found deceased inside a vehicle on June 13.

  • Bed rotting every night? You're actually in a 'functional freeze.'

    Mental health professionals encourage people to watch out for warning signs of "functional freeze" in case something more serious develops.

  • Mum’s ‘unquenchable thirst’ turned out to be cancer symptom

    Esther Shoebridge, 59, experienced months of 'baffling symptoms', which also included numbness and neck pain.

  • 5 hospitalized after Silk, Great Value product recall in Canada: Listeria symptoms, prevention tips & more to know

    An infectious disease specialist says products contaminated by listeria may not appear spoiled, but can cause a severe infection.

  • Violet Affleck, 18, Makes Impassioned Speech Against Mask Bans in Los Angeles Government Building

    "I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019," the teenager explained while attending the L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 9

  • Nearly half of adult cancer deaths in the US could be prevented by making lifestyle changes, study finds

    About 40% of new cancer cases among adults ages 30 and older in the United States — and nearly half of deaths — could be attributed to preventable risk factors, according to a new study from the American Cancer Society.

  • 25-Year-Old Woman in Australia Who Went to Hospital with Severe Headaches Dies Days After Losing Baby Girl

    Olivia Harlow died on June 24 after doctors reportedly found brain tumors despite her initial tests coming back clear

  • A dietitian who researches ultra-processed foods mostly avoids them. Here are her 3 favorite healthy, quick lunches.

    The average American gets more than 60% of their calories from UPFs. A dietitian shared how she cuts back while enjoying convenient, tasty lunches.

  • Health Matters: 9 people in Ontario have contracted listeriosis, warning issued over Silk brand products

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is urging people across the country not to drink Silk brand oat, almond, coconut, or almond and cashew milk, as well as Great Value almond milk, as the products could be contaminated with Listeria bacteria. So far, Ontario's top doctor says nine people in the province have contracted listeriosis, and five have been hospitalized. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for July 10, 2024.

  • Family of 3, including infant, dead after crash in B.C.: RCMP

    A family of three died in a head-on collision near Agassiz, B.C., early Tuesday, RCMP said.Police were called to the crash scene on the Lougheed Highway near Seabird Island just before 3:30 a.m. PT, Agassiz RCMP Sgt. Andy Lot said in a news release.There, they found a car and tractor trailer had collided head on. Two adults in the car died at the scene, Lot said. An infant in the car was airlifted to hospital but died a few hours later, he added. B.C. Emergency Health Services told CBC News that

  • Sask. doctor makes unusual house call while volunteering in southern Africa

    Saskatoon doctor Ryan Meili recently made an unusual house call. Or more accurately, a horse call.Earlier this year, Meili and his wife, pediatrician Mahli Brindamour, took their two kids along for a six-month volunteer placement in the southern African nation of Lesotho, where they worked with tuberculosis patients through the group Partners in Health.When one man didn't show up on time for his appointment at the hospital, Meili asked around and learned the man had to travel 40 kilometres on ho

  • A new plague case is a reminder: The 'Black Death' lingers in the US

    In the U.S., most human cases occur in the Southwest and the West. About seven people get plague per year, the CDC said.

  • Kyiv doctor saved infant mid-surgery in Russian attack

    STORY: Surgeon Ihor Kolodka's team was in the middle of surgery on a five-month-old child at Okhmatdyt children's hospital in central Kyiv on Monday (July 10) when air-raid sirens sounded."I was standing this side. We were mid-surgery when the explosion rang out. The glass shattered, and the explosion wave swept us up. I was thrown under the table, my colleague was thrown back, as were our surgical nurse and our anesthesiologist. They were thrown into a cupboard and into the wall." The U.N. said on Tuesday (July 11) there was a "high likelihood" the hospital took a direct hit from a Russian missile during a series of airstrikes on Ukrainian cities which killed at least 44 people. Two adults were killed at Okhmatdyt and dozens wounded.The Kremlin has said, without providing evidence, that it was Ukrainian anti-missile fire which struck the hospital.Everyone in the surgery room survived but many were bleeding with shattered glass everywhere.Ivanov's colleague grabbed the manual resuscitator to keep the baby breathing after the ventilator stopped working.Worried the ceiling might collapse, some members of the team ran to the basement with the child."Thank God, the child wasn't hurt at all. We wrapped the child up so that everything was sterile. And as my colleague was standing with his back to the windows, the shrapnel hit him and therefore not the child. We joked that he took the hit with his back and I took it with my face."In the basement they brought the baby back to consciousness and handed him over to a team of doctors to continue the surgery at another hospital.Only then did Ivanov remove the shards of glass in his own face, before rushing outside to help soldiers sift through the rubble of the destroyed toxicology building.Hundreds of volunteers have started to repair the hospital, clearing broken glass, rubble and damaged equipment.

  • A medspa owner gave illegal Botox injections. She also claims licensing she doesn’t have

    The owner of the spa where she gave the illegal injections said she didn’t know about the activities that cost one of her former employees a registered nurse license.

  • Violet Affleck Defends Masks at LA County Board Meeting

    Violet Affleck, the 18-year-old daughter of actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, spoke in defense of COVID-19 masks at a meeting of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 9.Mayor Karen Bass said she was considering a mask ban for protests after a recent pro-Palestine protest outside a synagogue in Los Angeles.During her one-minute address to the board, Affleck also revealed that she contracted a post-viral condition in 2019 that leaves her at greater risk of illness.“Hi, Violet Affleck … first-time voter. I’m 18. I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019. I’m okay now but I saw firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses,” she said.“The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief. One in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological, cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, move, see, and even think. It stands to exacerbate our homelessness crisis, as well as the suffering of many people in our city. It hits communities of color, disabled people, elderly people, trans people, women, and anyone in a public-facing, essential job the hardest.“To confront the long COVID crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration and far-UVC light in government facilities, including at jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities. You must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment and, most importantly, the county must oppose mask bans for any reason. They do not keep us safer. They make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together.” Credit: LA County Board of Supervisors via Storyful

  • US FTC to sue drug middlemen over insulin prices, source says

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is planning to sue UnitedHealth, Cigna and CVS Health over their tactics as middlemen in negotiating prices for drugs including insulin, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The three companies own the largest pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, which are being investigated for the rebates, or volume-based discounts, they negotiate with drug manufacturers, and how these influence drug access and pricing. UnitedHealth declined to comment; Cigna was not immediately available for comment.

  • New Research Links 4 Habits To Increased Dementia Risk, And 1 Is Worst By Far

    Scientists think this may be the worst habit for your cognitive health.

  • Olivia Munn and John Mulaney ‘quietly married at weekend’

    After becoming a couple in 2021, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have reportedly quietly married in a “simple” and “intimate” ceremony.

  • Brooke Burke's kids discovered her cancer diagnosis by accident

    TV star Brooke Burke has revealed her kids discovered her cancer diagnosis by accident when her daughter stumbled across a video on her phone which she had recorded to tell the world about her health battle.

  • A fixation on ‘clean eating’ can be harmful – and perfectionists may be at greater risk of taking it too far

    A fixation with healthy eating could harm your health.