NFL star Rashee Rice’s mom accused of stealing Chapell Roan package from neighbor’s doorstep

The mother of Kansas City Chiefswide receiver Rashee Rice has been accused of stealing two Chappell Roan records from her neighbor’s doorstep in Texas.

Marsha Kearney’s neighbor alleges she caught the woman on Ring footage taking two limited edition records that she’d purchased from Urban Outfitters, TMZ reported. Kearney is the mother of 24-year-old American football star Rice.

A spokesperson for the North Richland Police Department in North Richland, Texas said officials received a theft report on September 29. The reporting party said that a package had been taken from their porch. The department did not release the names of the individuals involved.

The neighbor said she tried to resolve the issue with Kearney but said they had no luck, TMZ reported.

The Independent has emailed Rice’s attorney for comment and reached out to Kearney through social media.

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith, left, intercepts a pass as Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday 5 September 2024. Rice's mother has been accused of stealing a package from her neighbor

The theft continues to be under investigation.

TMZ obtained the neighbor’s footage which reportedly showed Kearney wearing a “Momma-Rice” jersey, walking by her neighbor’s doorway and looking at the camera before picking up a package and walking down the hall.

The incident took place hours after the Chiefs beat the Chargers in Los Angeles.

In March, Rice was involved in a six-car accident while driving his Lamborghini in Dallas, Texas, that left four people injured. He is facing eight charges: one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury, reported USA Today.

No trial date has been set in that case and no plea has yet been entered, according to NBC Sports.

Police formally issued an arrest warrant for Rice on April 10 and he cooperated with investigators and turned himself in.

Two people involved in the accident have filed a $10m civil lawsuit aginst Rice that is expected to go to trial next year.