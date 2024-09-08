NFL Star Tyreek Hill Detained by Police, Handcuffed in Road Near Team's Stadium Hours Before Season Opener

The Dolphins wide receiver — who was pulled over for an alleged traffic incident — will reportedly still play in the Sept. 8 game

Rich Storry/Getty Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Just hours before his first game of the season, Tyreek Hill was detained for a traffic incident just one block from the Miami Dolphins' stadium.

Footage of the alleged roadside detainment — which occurred during the morning of Sunday, Sept. 8, and was documented by multiple passersby — shows the Dolphins wide receiver lying face-down on the ground while handcuffed near his vehicle as four police officers surround him.

Shortly after the incident, the Dolphins shared a statement on social media, revealing that Hill’s run-in with the police occurred near the Rock Stadium, where he and the Dolphins are scheduled to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. local time.

This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely… — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 8, 2024

“This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police,” the Dolphins’ said in the statement, which was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The NFL star “has since been released,” according to the statement, which also revealed that other Dolphins players witnessed Hill’s detainment.

“Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support,” the statement said. “Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game."

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Tyreek Hill

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also confirmed that he is still scheduled to play against the Jaguars.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rosenhaus told the outlet that he had “just” been with the player, who was “getting ready to play today.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Rosenhaus also confirmed that the detainment occurred as Hill was on his way to the stadium, and he told ESPN that it was “mind-boggling” and “completely unnecessary.”

“I’m very distraught about it," the agent added. "We’re going to have to look into it."

Rosenhaus and the Miami Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.