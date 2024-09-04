NFL world reacts to Episode 5 of Bears 'Hard Knocks'

The fifth episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" premiered Tuesday night, and fans were left feeling all the emotions as the series came to a satisfying conclusion.

Episode 5 focused on roster cuts, where general manager Ryan Poles and co. had to make some difficult decisions in trimming the roster down to 53 players. That included an inside look at some of those meetings where Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus had to break the news to several notable players. But the episode itself ended on a high note as it focused on the upcoming season, which kicks off Sunday.

When taking a look around X (formerly Twitter), it's clear that the fifth episode was one of the best of the season and left fans excited for the 2024 season. Here's what the NFL world is saying after the final episode of "Hard Knocks."

Every Bears fan should be proud of the last 4 min outro to this episode. Perfection 🐻⬇️ #Bears #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/BblvX0xaJX — Skoks (@I_AM_SKOKS) September 4, 2024

My favorite part of this Hard Knocks season has been the humanization of the front office. Sometimes, I think we — as a collective group of sports fans — think these dudes are soulless button-pushers. Turns out they’re not. They’re people. They bleed like I bleed. — Funky Cold Luda (Taylor’s Version) (@lcm1986) September 4, 2024

Some #NFL fans were upset at the lack of drama with the #Bears on #HardKnocks, but what drama is there with this team? It’s year 3 for a roster that has been remade by Ryan Poles who values character and professionalism in his players. This group is focused winning and not drama. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) September 4, 2024

By FAR, This is my favorite episode of Hard Knocks. Seeing Caleb, watching Montez and Booker, watching JJ and Odunze was awesome. The amount of pride I feel that Ryan Poles is running this team is immense. — Big DAVE (@BawlSports) September 4, 2024

#Hardknocks

Greatest episode by far

Many emotions and touched the heart

Great series. Loved every moment every episode

Offseason is over now

Regular season up next baby!!! — diego (@d1ego_777) September 4, 2024

Just finished #HardKnocks Been a long time since I’ve been so proud to be a @ChicagoBears fan. Loved seeing the realtionships the players, coaches and ownership created this summer. There is something special brewing in ChiTown! #BearDown — outlaw sjl (@sjlilly) September 4, 2024

Really really enjoyed Hard Knocks as I knew I would. As good of an evaluator as Poles has been especially in the draft I think his most value comes from the culture he’s helped build. The vibes are legit inside Halas Hall. Easy to see when you watch HK. Culture is everything — Ryan James (@RJChicagoSports) September 4, 2024

One of the biggest takeaways from Hard Knocks:



Flus has an amazing house — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) September 4, 2024

If I’ve gathered anything through 5 episodes of hard knocks, it’s that the 2024-25 Chicago Bears will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy come February. — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) September 4, 2024

Great final episode of "Hard Knocks".



I am a bigger believer in Ryan Poles after tonight.



Now I am ready for Sunday! Can't wait! — Steven Negishi🇺🇦 (@AsianSportsFan1) September 4, 2024

honestly #HardKnocks editors are crazy talented the sequence of Williams taking all those reps was so sick — assy (@acoopdogg) September 4, 2024

Absolutely loved #HardKnocks and so proud of the @ChicagoBears players and organization. I’m also absolutely devastated that it’s over. Thankfully, the season begins in 5 days. Hats off to the @NFLFilms team for a wonderful experience. — MarkMSweetwood🟧 (@MarkMSweetwood) September 4, 2024

I'm so scared to get hurt again by this team. It'll hurt even more after watching this hard knocks episode. This team is impossible to hate. I love them bro. Genuinely wishing for them to succeed not for my sake but for them. — Drunk Greg Gabriel (@DrunkkGregg) September 4, 2024

I’d give hard knocks an 8/10. Definitely clear that the McCaskeys had their mitts all over it. Would’ve liked to see a bit more football and a little less of the filler random stuff, but overall I enjoyed it. Time for a fantastic season! — Alex 🐻⬇️ (@ChiSportsAlex) September 4, 2024

That was an excellent ending to Hard Knocks. Was surprised they showed the cuts. Ryan Poles is the man. Fired up for this team! All begins Sunday! 🐻⬇️ — Cole Gross (@CGross23) September 4, 2024

I gotta say… the #Bears came off really well on Hard Knocks.

Players around the league notice this stuff. — David Snedeker (@davesned) September 4, 2024

Really good final episode to wrap up Hard Knocks. I know reception is pretty mixed from what I saw, but for my first time watching Hard Knocks, I enjoyed it a lot. — Justin Nguyen (@ZappaOMatic) September 4, 2024

The last episode of bears hard knocks was a 10/10 the only thing that got me emotional is Ryan meeting with one of the players he had to cut🐻⬇️🏈 — Blessing🎶🏈🏀 (@BlessingosundeV) September 4, 2024

i cried 3 times during the hard knocks finale, idk what i’m gonna do if the bears aren’t good — Charlie Wilson (@_charliewilson0) September 4, 2024

Absolutely amazing job NFL Films and Hard Knocks, hit every level of emotion through all 5 episodes — Bears might be good? (0-0) (@savagesmiiley) September 4, 2024

