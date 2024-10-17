Ngannou vs Ferreira: Date, fight time, undercard, how to watch, prediction and odds for PFL debut
Francis Ngannou makes his return to the MMA cage this weekend as the former UFC heavyweight champion takes on Renan Ferreira.
The two will clash for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) heavyweight title as Ngannou enters the world of mixed martial arts once more.
Ngannou crossed over into boxing after leaving the UFC and shocked the world by dropping then-world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia, losing only as a result of a controversial decision.
Still, his second fight ended in major disappointment when Anthony Joshua sealed a brutal second-round knockout in March.
Ferreira is a towering 6ft 8in Brazilian heavyweight who claimed the PFL title last year and has since defended it against Ryan Bader.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Ngannou vs Ferreira fight date and venue
Ngannou vs Ferreira takes place on Saturday 19 October 2024.
The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will host.
Ngannou vs Ferreira fight time and cage walks
The main card is expected to get underway at 9pm BST on Saturday, meaning the cage walks for the main event will be determined on the night.
How to watch Ngannou vs Ferreira fight
TV channel and live stream: The event will be shown live in the UK on DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £19.99, including a free seven-day trial.
Ngannou vs Ferreira fight undercard/fight card in full
Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira
Cris Cyborg vs Larissa Pacheco
Johnny Eblen vs Fabian Edwards
Husein Kadimagomaev vs Zafar Mohsen
AJ McKee vs Paul Hughes
Raufeon Stots vs Marcos Breno
Makkasharip Zaynukov vs Dedrek Sanders
Ibragim Ibragimov vs Nacho Campos
Mostafa Rashed Nada vs Ahmed Sami
Tariq Ismail vs Taha Bendaoud
Ngannou vs Ferreira prediction
It will be fascinating to see how Ngannou returns from his hiatus, particularly against such a formidable opponent.
Still, losing to Joshua aside, the former UFC star has shown little reason to doubt him.
Ngannou to win via KO.
Ngannou vs Ferreira latest odds
Ngannou to win: 3/10
Ferreira to win: 11/5
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.