Ngannou vs Ferreira: Date, fight time, undercard, how to watch, prediction and odds for PFL debut

Francis Ngannou makes his return to the MMA cage this weekend as the former UFC heavyweight champion takes on Renan Ferreira.

The two will clash for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) heavyweight title as Ngannou enters the world of mixed martial arts once more.

Ngannou crossed over into boxing after leaving the UFC and shocked the world by dropping then-world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia, losing only as a result of a controversial decision.

Still, his second fight ended in major disappointment when Anthony Joshua sealed a brutal second-round knockout in March.

Ferreira is a towering 6ft 8in Brazilian heavyweight who claimed the PFL title last year and has since defended it against Ryan Bader.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Ngannou vs Ferreira fight date and venue

Ngannou vs Ferreira takes place on Saturday 19 October 2024.

The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will host.

Ngannou vs Ferreira fight time and cage walks

The main card is expected to get underway at 9pm BST on Saturday, meaning the cage walks for the main event will be determined on the night.

How to watch Ngannou vs Ferreira fight

TV channel and live stream: The event will be shown live in the UK on DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £19.99, including a free seven-day trial.

Renan Ferreira is the current PFL world heavyweight champion (Getty Images for Empire State Re)

Ngannou vs Ferreira fight undercard/fight card in full

Francis Ngannou vs Renan Ferreira

Cris Cyborg vs Larissa Pacheco

Johnny Eblen vs Fabian Edwards

Husein Kadimagomaev vs Zafar Mohsen

AJ McKee vs Paul Hughes

Raufeon Stots vs Marcos Breno

Makkasharip Zaynukov vs Dedrek Sanders

Ibragim Ibragimov vs Nacho Campos

Mostafa Rashed Nada vs Ahmed Sami

Tariq Ismail vs Taha Bendaoud

Ngannou vs Ferreira prediction

It will be fascinating to see how Ngannou returns from his hiatus, particularly against such a formidable opponent.

Still, losing to Joshua aside, the former UFC star has shown little reason to doubt him.

Ngannou to win via KO.

Ngannou vs Ferreira latest odds

Ngannou to win: 3/10

Ferreira to win: 11/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.