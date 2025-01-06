NH AG gives approval for sale of CMC, with conditions
The proposed $110 million deal has been in the works since the fall of 2023, and it would mean the nonprofit hospital would become a for-profit facility.
The proposed $110 million deal has been in the works since the fall of 2023, and it would mean the nonprofit hospital would become a for-profit facility.
Thinking about downsizing before retirement? Not so fast, Gen Xers. Here are some assets worth keeping, even when that decluttering urge kicks in. Consider This: 3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build...
Retirement is supposed to be a time of rest, relaxation, and enjoyment. Hopefully, you've worked hard for many decades and you've saved and invested enough money so you can call it quits at work...
As major Florida cities like Miami continue to grapple with the ever-increasing cost of living expenses, some retirees may question if it's in their best financial interests to retire in Florida. This...
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for nearly 400,000 vehicles from automakers Ford, Tesla, GEM, and more.
You’ll need to be a diligent planner.
The market share of foreign smartphone brands in China, mainly Apple, has plunged by nearly half from a year ago, according to government data, as the iPhone maker navigates increased competition from domestic vendors including Huawei Technologies. Overseas handset makers shipped 3.04 million units in China in November, a 47.3 per cent decrease from 5.77 million in November 2023, according to a report published on Friday by the state-run China Academy of Information and Communications Technology
Pet Save Sudbury director Jill Pessot says dog owners need to spay and neuter their pets to prevent more animals from ending up in shelters.
As we step into January 2025, global markets present a mixed landscape, with U.S. stocks ending the year on a high note despite some recent volatility and economic indicators like the Chicago PMI showing signs of contraction. In this environment, dividend stocks can offer investors a degree of stability and income potential, making them an attractive option amid fluctuating market conditions and economic uncertainties.
STORY: Volkswagen is deepening its ties with Chinese EV maker Xpeng. The pair said Monday that they would expand their partnership to build an ultra-fast charging network for electric cars. They will open their existing Chinese networks to each other’s customers. That covers about 20,000 charging systems across 420 cities in the country.And they will explore joint construction of new co-branded sites. Xpeng and VW first formed a partnership in 2023. At the time, the German giant bought a stake of almost 5% in the Chinese firm for $700 million. The companies said they would jointly launch two VW-branded EVs in China by 2026. Volkswagen later said it had worked with Xpeng to develop a new architecture for intelligent and electric cars. It said that would allow it to offer more affordable EVs in its biggest market.
Supplementing your income with a side gig doesn't have to mean overhauling your life or leaving a stable job. Weekend hustles let you boost earnings while keeping your 9-to-5 job intact. There are...
The European Union set a deadline for its 27 member states to implement bespoke rules for crypto by December 30.
Baby boomers have worked hard their entire lives and are at or near retirement. So how much should the average middle-class baby boomer have in savings in order to comfortably weather their golden...
Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging a Biden administration decision to block Nippon's proposed $15 billion acquisition of the Pittsburgh company and said that the head of the Steelworkers union and a rival steelmaker worked together to scuttle the buyout. In moving to block the transaction Friday, Biden said U.S. companies producing a large amount of steel need to "keep leading the fight on behalf of America’s national interests,” though Japan, where Nippon is based, is a strong ally. In separate lawsuits filed Monday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the steelmakers allege that it was a political decision made by the Biden administration that had no rational legal basis.
We came across a bullish thesis on Applied Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:APLD) on ValueInvestorsClub by bluewater12. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on APLD. The company’s shares were trading at $7.50 when this thesis was published, vs. the closing price of $9.11 on Jan 03. Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops and operates digital […]
We came across a bullish thesis on (NASDAQ:JD) on ValueInvestorsClub by Ares. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on JD. The company’s shares were trading at $26.00 when this thesis was published, vs. the closing price of $35.34 on Jan 03. JD is a supply chain-based technology and service provider in China. […]
As we enter 2025, global markets are navigating a complex landscape marked by mixed performances across major indices and economic indicators. Despite recent contractions in manufacturing activity and revised GDP forecasts, the U.S. stock market has sustained impressive gains over the past two years, highlighting opportunities for investors willing to explore lesser-known stocks with potential growth prospects. In this context, identifying promising stocks often involves looking beyond...
Nvidia stock rose 180% in 2024, fueled by demand for AI chips and new software offerings.
CES revved up to showcase AI, latest technology innovations
(Reuters) -American Airlines' stock is poised for a strong 2025 as the carrier emerges from a challenging year, according to brokerages Jefferies and TD Cowen, who upgraded the stock to a "buy" rating on Monday. The carrier spent much of 2024 rebuilding its sales strategy and mending relationships with corporate clients after a sales and distribution approach backfired. American had implemented a strategy aimed at renegotiating contracts with corporate travel agencies and clients, reducing perks and discounts, which it pushed aggressively since April 2023.
As global markets navigate mixed signals, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite marking impressive annual gains despite recent economic contractions indicated by the Chicago PMI and a downward GDP revision from the Atlanta Fed, investors are keenly observing how these dynamics impact high-growth sectors. In such an environment, identifying promising stocks often involves looking for companies that demonstrate resilience and potential for innovation amidst fluctuating economic indicators.