NH Business: An entire new industry is being created in NH with 600+ businesses operating already

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Commerce Department said Friday that U.S. auto sales could drop by up to 25,841 vehicles a year and prices rise if proposed rules go ahead that would ban Chinese vehicles that connect to the internet and key Chinese software and hardware. U.S. automakers and others selling in the United States "may be less competitive in the global market because of the relatively higher prices of their vehicles," the department said. It estimated between 1,680 and 25,841 fewer vehicles would be sold annually because of the rule.