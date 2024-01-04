NH Senate Republicans highlight public safety, fiscal responsibility in 2024 legislative agenda
New Hampshire Senate Republicans are bringing forward an agenda focused on public safety and holding the line on spending.
New Hampshire Senate Republicans are bringing forward an agenda focused on public safety and holding the line on spending.
Ukraine learned to stop attacking prepared positions with columns of armored vehicles, but Russia kept doing it at Avdiivka.
Turkey has refused to allow Royal Navy minehunters donated to Ukraine to pass through its waters, blocking them from reaching the Black Sea.
A former adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, along with a former aide to one-time presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson, have admitted to unlawfully lobbying on behalf of Qatar, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. Barry Bennett and Douglas Watts admitted to lying to the Justice Department about their work running a pair of Washington, D.C.-based advocacy groups that advocated for Qatar's interests, without properly registering as agents for the wealthy Middle East country.
Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via ReutersIsraeli authorities have reportedly been engaged in secret talks with Congo to “resettle” Palestinians from Gaza in the Central African country. That’s according to The Times of Israel, which cites its Hebrew-language sister site Zman Israel to report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition is looking at the Democratic Republic of the Congo as well as other countries for the “voluntary” resettlement plan. “Congo will be willing to take in migrants, and
Russia's Yastreb-AV, touted as modern and highly capable, was hit by the very threat it was there to help defeat.
CNN anchor Boris Sanchez asked the chair of Maine’s Republican Party seven times why it was wrong for the state to kick former President Trump off the ballot, as he repeatedly appeared to dodge the question. Sanchez on Tuesday interviewed Maine GOP Chairman Joel Stetkis on CNN’s “News Central,” where he repeatedly pressed the Republican…
Ukraine must receive weapons to defend the country against new Russian attacks, ensuring an end to Russia's aggression as quickly as possible, said Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová in a post on X (Twitter).
DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to determine whether former President Donald Trump can keep running for the White House. Trump on Wednesday appealed a ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court that he's ineligible for the presidency because he violated a rarely used constitutional prohibition on those who hold office having “engaged in insurrection.” On Tuesday, he appealed a similar ruling from Maine's Democratic secretary of state, but it's the Colorado appeal that's most signifi
“Donald Trump is telling us who he's going to be if he's reelected president,” Quentin Fulks tells CNN The post Trump Will Lose 2024 Because Americans Worry ‘He’s Going to Start a World War,’ Biden’s Deputy Campaign Manager Says | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Lawyers, including special counsel Jack Smith, warn that Trump’s theory of "presidential immunity" would allow presidents to be unaccountable tyrants.
Kyiv said some soldiers released this week fought in Mariupol and defended Chernobyl, both of which saw fierce fighting early in the war.
Ukraine’s new F-16 fighters could arrive any day now.
Two well-connected political consultants provided false information about lobbying work on behalf of a wealthy Persian Gulf country during the Trump administration, according to Justice Department court records unsealed Tuesday. Charging documents filed in federal court in Washington allege that Barry P. Bennett, an adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, spearheaded a covert and lucrative lobbying campaign aimed at advancing the interests of a foreign country, including by denigrating a rival nation.
"I think a lot of people are saying they're gonna support him because they think he's inevitable," the former New Jersey governor says The post Chris Christie Suspects Support for Trump Isn’t as Ironclad as People Think: ‘The Minute He Bleeds a Little … He Bleeds Out’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Tim Parlatore weighs in on the former president's 14th Amendment cases in Colorado and Maine The post Trump’s Former Attorney Admits He Doesn’t ‘See the Courts Buying’ Presidential ‘Blanket Immunity’ Against Prosecution | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The strengths of the Russian army include its air force and the number of personnel, while its weaknesses lie in leadership, morale, and inability to conduct ground operations, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said at a briefing on Jan. 3.
"We live in a world in which tens of millions of people will deny the evidence of their own eyes," Charlie Sykes says The post ‘Morning Joe’ Slams Poll Showing Fewer Republicans Find Trump Responsible for Jan. 6 in 2023: ‘This Is a Post-Reality World’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Ukrainian partisans have shown once again how easy it is for them to infiltrate Russian military structures on Russian territory after Atesh partisans revealed details of a Russian military unit’s equipment in Noginsk, Moscow Oblast, on Telegram on Jan. 3.
The push to put the abortion question before Florida voters has been gathering momentum. It’s time to let the people speak. | Opinion
Former Attorney General Bill Barr called efforts to push former President Trump from primary ballots “doomed to legal failure” in an op-ed for The Free Press on Tuesday. “The actions of Colorado and Maine, and other states that follow suit, are not only doomed to legal failure, they also embolden and empower the former president,”…