NH Senate Republicans highlight public safety, fiscal responsibility in 2024 legislative agenda

The Daily Beast

Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via ReutersIsraeli authorities have reportedly been engaged in secret talks with Congo to “resettle” Palestinians from Gaza in the Central African country. That’s according to The Times of Israel, which cites its Hebrew-language sister site Zman Israel to report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition is looking at the Democratic Republic of the Congo as well as other countries for the “voluntary” resettlement plan. “Congo will be willing to take in migrants, and