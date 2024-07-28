NH supporters of former President Donald Trump host motorcade event
On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered in Manchester for a motorcade event to show their support for former President Donald Trump.
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Gene Puskar has been with The Associated Press for 45 years. Based in Pittsburgh, his career has spanned a wide range of events including the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island, the Sept. 11 attack that downed Flight 93, Stanley Cups and World Series, many presidential and campaign events and, his favorite, the Little League World Series. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.
As former President Donald Trump wrapped his nearly 75-minute speech on Friday night, he delivered a final pitch to the Christian conservative crowd, saying if they vote for him on Election Day, they would never be obligated to vote again. "I don't care how, but you have to get out and vote," Trump said at Turning Point Action's Believers Summit in West Palm Beach. The Harris campaign is characterizing Trump's comment that if Christians vote this one time they won't have to do it anymore as a "vow to end democracy."
Donald Trump took aim at pop icon Miley Cyrus during a speech in Nashville Saturday, immediately after heaping praise on her father, Billy Ray.“Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How had that happened, Billy Ray?'” the former president said to a laughing crowd at a Bitcoin conference in a clip posted to X.Billy Ray’s appearance at the conference comes on the heels of
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday warned the United States that if Washington deployed long-range missiles in Germany then Russia would station similar missiles in striking distance of the West. The United States said on July 10 that it would start deploying long-range missiles in Germany from 2026 in preparation for a longer-term deployment that will include SM-6, Tomahawk cruise missiles and developmental hypersonic weapons. In a speech to sailors from Russia, China, Algeria and India to mark Russian navy day in the former imperial capital of St Petersburg, Putin warned the United States that it risked triggering a Cold War-style missile crisis with the move.
J.D. Vance has lashed out at actress Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.
Donald Trump said he “couldn’t care less” about how to correctly pronounce Kamala Harris’ name after months of flubs which have led to claims he might be doing it intentionally.Speaking during a Friday appearance at the Turning Point USA Believers Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, he claimed there were seven different ways to say his presidential rival’s name.After Trump called Harris “liberal” and “radical,” he defended the way he previously flubbed her name, claiming her name can be pronounc
Former President Donald Trump has revived his four-year-old false claim about how he and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz handled the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.
Donald Trump has renewed the faith of forgotten Americans | Letters to the editor
Kamala Harris told supporters at a fundraiser Saturday that some of the things that Donald Trump and J.D. Vance "are saying, well, it's just plain weird."
The Tu-22M3 is a long-range supersonic bomber designed to take out sea- and ground-based targets using guided missiles and aerial bombs.
Donald Trump is as thin-skinned a politician as America has ever seen. Voters should get a chance to see that and to judge it for themselves.
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey might enter Israel as it had done in the past in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, though he did not spell out what sort of intervention he was suggesting. Erdogan, who has been a fierce critic of Israel's offensive in Gaza, started discussing that war during a speech praising his country's defence industry.
"We don't have that kind of warped reality on our side," the Biden transportation secretary said, calling Trump "older and stranger" than he was in 2016
US historian and lecturer David Head outlines the presidential assassinations and attempts in US history and how the events impacted elections.
Democrats say Trump is a threat to democracy, but they should look in a mirror | Letters to the editor
Canada's navy wants 12 submarines capable of under-ice patrols in hopes of building one of NATO's largest sub fleets. But the plan faces challenges.
(Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency community has anxiously been awaiting a speech by Donald Trump on Saturday, but his opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have stolen Trump’s thunder by announcing that the former president is considering the creation of a massive government reserve of Bitcoin should he return to the White House. Most Read from BloombergHarris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersTrump’s Campaign Against Harris Is Like Him: Old and TiredTrump Gets Upstaged by RFK J
The Republican National Party unveiled their official platform just before their national convention. While it’s thick on political rhetoric and sparse on details, it is more robust than their 2020 platform, which literally did not exist and was instead merely a full-throated endorsement of Donald Trump.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris used her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats' likely White House nominee to excoriate the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as determined to roll back Americans' freedoms.