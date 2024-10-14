NHC monitoring Invest 94-L, possible tropical depression; Florida impacts seem low for now
NHC monitoring Invest 94-L, possible tropical depression; Florida impacts seem low for now
NHC monitoring Invest 94-L, possible tropical depression; Florida impacts seem low for now
While the newly developed storm-proof homes have endured a few storms since people moved in last year, Hurricanes Helene and Milton put those features to the test.
The area of low pressure is a "potential storm," according to a NWS senior forecaster. But it has a low chance of forming over the next week.
With just three weeks to go, both Election Day and the end of daylight saving time for 2024 are quickly approaching.
When Julie Riddell and her husband, Gerry, bought their Fort Myers, Fla., vacation property in 2009, it didn't cross their mind that they might be buying in a hurricane-prone area.
A quick taste of winter weather moving into the Great Lakes
Aid to several communities impacted by Hurricane Helene was temporarily paused in parts of North Carolina over the weekend due to reports of threats against Federal Emergency Management Agency responders, amid a backdrop of misinformation about responses to recent storms.
Phoenix, Arizona, is a hot city in the midst of one of its most remarkable heat waves in recorded history
VANCOUVER — A key assumption about dwindling numbers of southern resident killer whales pins the blame on a lack of salmon, but a study out of the University of British Columbia has found they have twice the number of chinook available in summer as their much healthier cousins, the northern residents.
A raw, chilly holiday is on tap for most communities across southern Ontario, with even a few flurries in the forecast
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
Republicans and conservative media figures have been pushing Hurricane Helene misinformation since the storm made landfall
A Nova Scotia municipal council has voted to increase the distance wind turbines must be from private property without the owner's permission, but companies behind the renewable energy projects fear the change could set a new precedent that would stifle development across the province. The change, which has yet to be approved by the province, would require commercial turbines in the West Hants Regional Municipality to be at least 2.5 kilometres from abutting property lines unless there is consen
Here are some of the best pictures of Tsuchinshan-ATLAS taken by photographers from around the UK.
Be prepared for travel disruptions if you are travelling north along B.C.'s coastline for Thanksgiving weekend, as roads could become slick from the soaking rains
WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Tony Brazzale, a diving boat captain who has lived for 10 years in his Wellington home in southeastern Florida, wasn't worried about Hurricane Milton. The storm's center was forecast to make landfall on the opposite side of the peninsula and then cross the state well to the north of his family.
Renault CEO Luca de Meo's bet on a low-cost gearbox technology is allowing the French carmaker to gain ground in Europe's fast-growing hybrid car market, giving it some breathing space as rivals get squeezed by the electric mobility challenge. Demand for expensive electric vehicles is not taking off in Europe despite a European Union ban on combustion engine cars due to come into force in 2035, putting massive strain on Europe's automotive industry. But Renault, which is smaller than auto peers and was hit by record losses in 2020, is showing surprising strength in hybrid cars that use both a thermal engine and an electric one.
Emily Pike explains how wet leaves can make it difficult for drivers, especially in heavy rain.
Rescues and recovery from Hurricane Milton are still underway, three days after the storm tore across Florida. More than 1,600 people have been rescued from flooded or heavily damaged areas, and Milton is blamed for over a dozen deaths. Bianca Facchinei explains.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the deaths of six people at the Spanish Lakes subdivision in St. Lucie County where a tornado touched down Wednesday.
The recycling site in Tattenham Corner will close on 17 October.