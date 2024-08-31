NHC now monitoring 3 disturbances, including new tag in Gulf of Mexico

CBC

The only grocery store in Whale Cove, Nunavut, has burned, triggering a state of emergency and partly cutting power in the hamlet of about 500 people.Stanley Adjuk, the hamlet's foreman, told CBC the fire is devastating to the community. "It's going to affect a lot of things," Adjuk said in Inuktitut. "It houses the fuel store and the post office office is located inside, and our only grocery store."An update from the Qulliq Energy Corp. Friday afternoon said power had been restored to the commu