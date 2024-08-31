NHC now monitoring 3 disturbances, including new tag in Gulf of Mexico
NHC now monitoring 3 disturbances, inlcuding new tag in Gulf of Mexico
NHC now monitoring 3 disturbances, inlcuding new tag in Gulf of Mexico
Folks across southern Ontario will dodge severe storms as the long weekend kicks off on Friday
A strong front will move across Ontario Friday bringing the risk of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest timing.
The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Friday morning it is tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
Risk of severe thunderstorms with a non-zero chance of a tornado are possible late Friday into Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Japan has urged nearly four million people to evacuate from the path of Typhoon Shanshan, a dangerous slow-moving storm that made landfall on Japan’s southernmost main island Kyushu on Thursday.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Depression Hone
Almost 4 million people in southern Japan were urged to evacuate as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall Thursday, leaving thousands of residents without power and lashing Kyushu island with hurricane-force winds, torrential rain and dangerous storm surges.
CALGARY — Calgarians missed the mark for the third day in a row in the latest round of water rationing, and officials say it appears many residents are ignoring the ban by continuing to water their lawns.
The only grocery store in Whale Cove, Nunavut, has burned, triggering a state of emergency and partly cutting power in the hamlet of about 500 people.Stanley Adjuk, the hamlet's foreman, told CBC the fire is devastating to the community. "It's going to affect a lot of things," Adjuk said in Inuktitut. "It houses the fuel store and the post office office is located inside, and our only grocery store."An update from the Qulliq Energy Corp. Friday afternoon said power had been restored to the commu
At least four people have died after the country was hit by one of its strongest typhoons in decades.
TOKYO (AP) — A slow-moving tropical storm had a far-reaching impact in much of Japan on Friday, dumping heavy rain around Tokyo and flooding roads and riverside areas in the south.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A “mega den” of hundreds of rattlesnakes in Colorado is getting even bigger now that late summer is here and babies are being born.
A fossil reveals how a now-extinct species of dugong was swimming in the sea about 15 million years ago when it was preyed upon by a crocodile and a tiger shark.
Meteorologist Devon Lucie has your tropical outlook showing you where there's still a low risk for possible development and what it means for Southeast Louisiana.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China released on Friday its first survey report of the South China Sea's disputed Sabina Shoal, saying there was no scientific or factual basis for reef damage claims made by the Philippines. "As for the claim concocted by the Philippines that China's artificial accumulation of coral debris at Xianbin Reef has caused a large number of coral bleaching and death in the region, there is no scientific or factual basis," the report said.
The average human body temperature is 98.6 degrees or 37 Celsius. That’s only 7 degrees Fahrenheit - or 4 Celsius - away from catastrophic damage. (AP Video: Donavon Brutus)
An approaching system will kick off thunderstorms across south eastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. Main hazards are winds, hail, and rain. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
The heat pump will be part of a plant that will warm around 30,000 homes in Finland’s capital city.
This South Carolina community just saved a 200-year-old oak tree from being cut down because of construction. Here’s how you could do the same if necessary.
More than 100 tons of dead fish have been collected in and around the port of Volos, in central Greece, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations, authorities said Thursday. (AP Video by Vaggelis Kousioras)