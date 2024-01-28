NHL-Former NHL player Formenton charged by police in Canada

(Reuters) - Former NHL player Alex Formenton has been charged by police in London, Canada, in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team, his legal team said on Sunday.

The charges are related to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in June 2018 following a Hockey Canada golf and gala event where the junior team was being honoured for their gold medal win at the world junior championships.

"The London Police have charged several players, including Alex Formenton, in connection with an accusation made in 2018," his lawyer Daniel Brown said in an email sent to Reuters.

"Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence."

Formenton, 24, played 109 games for the Ottawa Senators from the 2017-18 season through 2021-22.

When contacted by Reuters, London Police said in an email: "We will provide full updates at our press conference on Feb. 5."

