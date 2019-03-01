NHL player praised for heartwarming moment with fan who lost his mother

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is being praised for going above and beyond to make a dream come true for a fan who recently lost his mother.

Tammy Whitehead posted a video to Facebook of her nephew, Anderson, and his heartwarming interaction with Price. In the video’s caption, she shared that Anderson’s mom’s dying wish was for her son to meet his favorite player. Unfortunately, she passed away from cancer before that dream was realized. However, some friends of the family were able to organize an exciting meet up for Anderson where Price exceeded all of his expectations.

In the video, Anderson is heard asking Price to autograph his hockey stick, before breaking down into tears. And the goalie instantly responds by giving Anderson a big hug to comfort him. But he doesn’t stop there. Price went on to sign two sticks, a mini stick, a puck and a jersey for Anderson. The two also took a photo.

Whitehead wrote that the goalie was “a class act,” and others have echoed the sentiment by saying that he is the “sports figure to look up to.”

“While nothing will replace the young boy’s mother, that act of kindness will go a long way on his road to recovery and a moment he will cherish forever,” one person wrote. Another said, “Human Kindness goes a long way, especially for this young man…”

“Words cannot describe how much this meant to Anderson and we are forever grateful to this wonderful man,” Whitehead concurred.

The Montreal Candiens reposted a story about the pair’s meeting, writing that Price shared “a message of hope and understanding” with Anderson when they embraced.

What did @CP0031 tell Anderson Whitehead during that special hug in Toronto? It was a message of hope and understanding. READ ➡ https://t.co/iexvGkpfXK ❤️ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 1, 2019





