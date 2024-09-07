NHS is broken in unforgivable ways, Sir Keir Starmer to say in major interview

The NHS has been “broken” in ways which are “unforgivable”, Sir Keir Starmer is expected to say in a major Sunday broadcast interview.

The Prime Minister will make the claim as a review into how children are treated by the NHS is to be published this week.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg from the Downing Street Cabinet Room, Sir Keir will say reforms to the NHS by the Conservatives in power were “hopelessly misconceived”, and blame the previous government for leaving it in an “awful state” following austerity and the pandemic.

A review by eminent surgeon and independent peer Lord Darzi due to be published on Thursday is expected to highlight how children are being let down by the health service.

It is also likely to pinpoint falling vaccination rates, and rises in ADHD medication and in eating disorder-related hospital admissions for children.

In the interview due to be broadcast on Sunday morning on BBC One, Sir Keir will say: “Everybody watching this who has used the NHS, or relatives have, know that it’s broken, they know that it’s broken, that is unforgivable, the state of our NHS.”

The Prime Minister will claim the health service’s problems stem from “the money that was taken out of the NHS, particularly in the early years of the coalition from 2010 onwards, the (Andrew) Lansley reforms, which were hopelessly misconceived. And then, of course, Covid on top of all that, which has put us in this awful position for the NHS”.

Sir Keir is also expected to pin the blame of NHS failings on the previous government, as he has done with the UK’s economic situation.

“The last government broke the NHS,” he will say.

A review by independent peer Lord Darzi is due to be published later this week (PA)

The Prime Minister will add: “Our job now through Lord Darzi is properly understand how that came about and bring about the reforms, starting with the first steps, the 40,000 extra appointments.

“But we’ve got to do the hard yards of reform as well. And as I say, I think it’s only a Labour Government that can do the reform that our NHS needs, and we’ll start on that journey.”

During the interview, Sir Keir will also face questions on the Government’s response to the summer riots, the Grenfell Tower fire, the Government’s claims of a £22 billion black hole in the public finances, his coming visit to the White House, and the name of the new Downing Street cat.

Responding to the Prime Minister, shadow health secretary Victoria Atkins said Labour had sought to “politicise children’s health, rather than provide solutions and reform of our NHS”.

She added: “Labour knows that the Conservatives brought more doctors, more nurses and more investment into the NHS, including in mental health services, as well as long-term funded plans to reform the NHS and expand the workforce.

“We have always acknowledged that there are pressures, including the impact of social media on young minds, a growing reluctance in some parts of society to vaccinate children and an increase in diagnoses of ADHD. To find solutions to these issues requires serious and sober thinking, not headline chasing.

“Sadly, all Labour has done in health since the election is issue press releases, appoint cronies and give a budget-busting pay rise to striking junior doctors, with no plans for reform.

“I will work constructively with anyone who wants to improve our nation’s health; Labour should stop politicising our children’s health and the NHS if they are serious about reform.”