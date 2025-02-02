NH's Business: Workforce needs must be helped by universities aligning courses with businesses
NH's Business: Workforce needs must be helped by universities aligning courses with businesses
NH's Business: Workforce needs must be helped by universities aligning courses with businesses
The illness is tough to avoid once someone in your house gets sick.
"They moved her room three times. Each transfer was $4,337..."
"Essential oils smell good. That's all they're good for. They can't replace medicine, vaccines, or healthcare."
TROY, Mich. (AP) — A pressurized oxygen chamber exploded Friday, killing a 5-year-old patient and injuring his mother at a suburban Detroit medical facility.
"After 30 years of abusive behavior from a kid who sucked all of the oxygen from the room, I made my peace with the fact that I could do no more, that being a parent did not obligate me to take abuse from an adult child, and that he needs a level of professional help that he doesn't want and I can't make happen."
"This absolutely ages you; I look haunted."
"One thing from the '70s is that these were fairly common. You could go to many restaurants and just order it as a meal."
The U.S. has spent millions of dollars to send contraceptives to other countries. Did Trump's White House really stop $50 million in condoms for Gaza?
I'm way under.
ABC 10News reporter Olivia González-Britt explains how San Diego County is bracing for new tariffs on Mexico.
While the price gap between a barrel of North American benchmark oil and a barrel of Canadian oilsands crude has long existed, some market watchers say if the tariffs proposed by U.S. president Donald Trump were applied to Canadian oil exports, that gap would widen even further — limiting revenues for Canadian producers and negatively impacting the economy as a whole.West Texas Intermediate, also known as WTI, is the benchmark North American oil price, representing a blend of light, sweet oil. I
A pregnant woman is feeling stuck after her mother-in-law pushed back on her 'no overnight visitors' rule
Here's how to tell if it's safe for your pup or if you should try an alternative.
Here is how the latest drama is unfolding behind the scenes at “It Ends With Us.”
Lockheed Martin unveils F-16 to be sent to Bulgaria
CAMAÇARI, Brazil (Reuters) -The workers who traveled from China to northeast Brazil to build a new factory for electric car maker BYD earned roughly $70 per 10-hour shift, over twice the Chinese hourly minimum wage in many regions. The Chinese workers hired by BYD contractor Jinjiang in Brazil had to hand over their passports to their new employer, let most of their wages be sent directly to China, and fork over an almost $900 deposit that they could only get back after six months' work, according to a labor contract seen by Reuters. The three-page document, signed by one of 163 workers who labor inspectors said were freed from "slavery-like conditions" last month, includes clauses that violate labor laws in both Brazil and China, according to Brazilian investigators and three Chinese labor law experts.
The iconic Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is an annual long-distance sled dog race that brings in competitors from all around the world and this year, Royal Oak’s very own Dane Baker is participating for the very first time. Baker graduated from Royal Oak High School in 2018 and with time, found his love of dog mushing in what has now become his passion.
Previous studies have shown that microplastic and nanoplastic particles can induce inflammation and other negative effects in the body.
The man who hopes to be President Donald Trump’s health secretary repeatedly asked to see “data” or “science” showing vaccines are safe – but when an influential Republican senator showed him evidence, he dismissed it. While appearing to ignore mainstream science, he cited flawed or tangential research to make his points, such as suggesting Black people may need different vaccines than whites.
As police investigate the death of a five year old boy in an explosion involving a hyperbaric chamber, we're talking with a man who has used them for treatment and what the experience is like, including what you should and should not do inside them.