NHS error meant hundreds of parents did not know children’s sickle cell status

Tobi Thomas Health and inequalities correspondent
·4 min read
<span>Electron microscope image showing a blood cell altered by sickle cell disease. The NHS has apologised ‘wholeheartedly’ to affected families and has begun an investigation into the lapse.</span><span>Photograph: AP</span>
Electron microscope image showing a blood cell altered by sickle cell disease. The NHS has apologised ‘wholeheartedly’ to affected families and has begun an investigation into the lapse.Photograph: AP

An error by the NHS led to hundreds of families with African-Caribbean heritage being left unaware of whether their babies may be carriers of certain genetic blood disorders, the Guardian has learned.

More than 800 families in Derbyshire were not sent the results of a heel prick test given to babies after birth, meaning they did not know whether their child was a carrier of a trait for sickle cell disease or for an unusual haemoglobin gene.

The Guardian understands that the failure was uncovered in March this year, having gone unnoticed for 12 years, after a parent contacted the NHS to ask why they had not received their child’s results. The query led to the discovery of a systemic failure affecting hundreds of families. The NHS began to contact the affected families four months later.

The NHS said the failure was due to changes made in 2012 regarding how the results of the genetic testing were communicated to parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a meeting with affected families last month, NHS officials apologised “wholeheartedly”, saying the error “shouldn’t have happened” and that an investigation had been launched. Officials also said that the new pathway, from the heel prick test to the results being communicated, needed to be a “much more robust process”.

Sonya Robotham, a representative from Black Community Matters, an organisation based in Derby that has been supporting the families involved, said the failure has had a “devastating impact”, which has left many of the families involved feeling “betrayed and vulnerable”.

Related: I told my high school friend we’d battle sickle cell together. But she didn’t make it past 18

“For over a decade, families have been denied essential health information about their children’s wellbeing, which has resulted in undiagnosed conditions and heightened anxiety,” Robotham said. “The emotional and physical toll of this neglect cannot be overstated; it has fostered a climate of mistrust towards healthcare systems that are meant to protect and serve us.”

She added: “Without a doubt, the black community in Derby, and not for the first time, feels deeply let down by the NHS’s failures. This isn’t just about a missed opportunity; it’s a blatant disregard for our health and lives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sickle cell disease primarily affects people from an African-Caribbean background. Testing for the sickle cell trait is important because although carriers do not have sickle cell disease symptoms, there is evidence they have additional medical needs, such as if they need an anaesthetic.

The sickle cell trait may affect women during pregnancy, and carriers can experience pain during intense physical activity and at high altitudes, research suggests. If two parents carry the sickle cell trait, there is a one in four chance their children will have sickle cell anaemia.

John James, the chief executive of Sickle Cell Society, said it was “deeply concerning” that parents were not informed of their babies’ screening results.

“While these babies do not have sickle cell anaemia, knowing they carry the trait is crucial information for them and their parents. We campaigned extensively to ensure these tests are routinely conducted at birth, and we find it unacceptable that such an essential step has been mishandled,” James said.

“Although we appreciate the NHS’s efforts to address this oversight, we call on them to do better for people affected by sickle cell disorder and sickle cell trait, and to get the basics right. Ensuring that test results are shared promptly, and putting in place robust processes to support families, are both vital.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged anyone wanting to know their sickle cell status to contact their GP.

An NHS spokesperson said: “Families in Derbyshire impacted have been contacted directly so that they understand what being a carrier means for their children, and we have a helpline in place for those families impacted to contact. The children affected do not have, and will not develop, sickle cell disease.

“From January, there will be a new service in Derbyshire where families whose babies are found to be carriers will be contacted by a healthcare specialist within six weeks of their blood spot screening test.”

Latest Stories

  • The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Doctor's Office

    If you've done any of the things on this list, doctors just may think you're rude...

  • If You're Doing This During Your REM Cycle, Chances Are You Should Be Seeing A Doctor — Here's Why

    Experts reveal symptoms that strike during nighttime rest and what those signs might mean for your health.

  • 15 Medical "Lies" And "Misconceptions" You Should Stop Believing, According To Doctors And Nurses

    "Don't eat or drink the night or morning before surgery. They tell you not to, so you don't aspirate your own vomit into your lungs while you're under."

  • To Minimize Dementia Risk, Doctors Say To Steer Clear Of These 3 Things

    Dementia isn't entirely within your control, but addressing these specific habits can help.

  • I Suffered Through An Excruciating Medical Procedure. I Was Furious When I Discovered The Truth About It.

    "I don’t think I stopped shaking in anger for days. I became obsessed with understanding and solving this mystery. How did this happen to me?"

  • Trump’s Medicare pick Dr. Oz once said uninsured have no ‘right to health’

    The TV personality has repeatedly peddled dubious medical claims

  • NYC jail staff blocked medics from treating 23-year-old woman who died weeks later

    NEW YORK (AP) — City correction officers repeatedly blocked medical staff from administering care to a severely ill woman held at Rikers Island weeks before the 23-year-old fell into a coma and died of apparent organ failure, a jail oversight board found.

  • On Dec. 31, 2019, the World Health Organization's office in China picked up a media statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission describing cases of what it called 'viral pneumonia.' The resulting COVID-19 pandemic ended up shaping our lives and our world, including these people wearing masks as they arrive at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Jan. 25, 2020.

    On Dec. 31, 2019, the World Health Organization first learned about what ended up becoming the worst pandemic in over a century.That day, WHO's office in China picked up a media statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission from their website on cases of what it called "viral pneumonia."The virus that might have seemed innocuous at the time ended up shaping our lives and our world in the weeks, months and years that unfolded, and came to be known as the COVID-19 pandemic."As we mark this milestone, let's take a moment to honour the lives changed and lost, recognize those who are suffering from COVID-19 and long COVID, express gratitude to the health workers who sacrificed so much to care for us, and commit to learning from COVID-19 to build a healthier tomorrow," WHO said in a statement marking the five-year anniversary.A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic on May 10, 2020. More than seven million deaths have been recorded worldwide as a result of the pandemic,&nbsp;with more than 55,000 of those deaths in Canada, according to WHO data.&nbsp; (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)More than seven&nbsp;million deaths have been recorded worldwide,&nbsp;with more than 55,000 of those deaths in Canada, according to&nbsp;WHO data, though officials have said the worldwide death toll is likely far higher.&nbsp;And though&nbsp;WHO has said the emergency phase of COVID-19 is over, they&nbsp;also note&nbsp;the virus continues to spread widely across the globe,&nbsp;endangering people's lives.&nbsp;The COVID-19 pandemic will also always be a permanent reminder of the potential for new viruses to emerge with devastating consequences.In its statement, WHO also called on China to share data and access to understand the origins of COVID-19. "Without transparency, sharing&nbsp;and co-operation among countries, the world cannot adequately prevent and prepare for future epidemics and pandemics."Many experts believe the virus was transmitted&nbsp;naturally from animals to humans, but suspicions continue to persist that it escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan.WATCH | The first COVID-19 death in Canada:&nbsp;1st cases, deaths, lockdowns and&nbsp;social distancingCanada reported its first "presumptive" case of COVID-19 on Jan. 25, 2020. The patient was a man in his 50s who had just days earlier returned to Toronto from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak at the time.&nbsp;On Sunday, March 8, 2020, Canada recorded its first death attributed to COVID. B.C. health officials confirmed that a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions had&nbsp;died after becoming infected with the illness at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.&nbsp;The alarming rise in cases, deaths and the number of affected countries, led WHO to characterize COVID-19 as a pandemic on&nbsp;March 11, 2020."We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear," it said.Soon, the dreaded words lockdown, quarantine and social distancing&nbsp;became all too real.&nbsp;WATCH | The week everything changed:&nbsp;Getting together with loved ones and eating at restaurants or going to the movies became a thing of the past, replaced by&nbsp;"the new normal."Masks became&nbsp;fashion statements. People hosted Zoom parties.&nbsp;As schools and offices closed to prevent the spread of the virus, working from home and online classes were suddenly possibilities. Everyone tried their hand at baking. People banged pots and pans every day to celebrate front-line health-care workers.&nbsp;Sneezing and coughing in public felt like a crime. The list of changes was&nbsp;endless.Meanwhile, the scientific and medical research community was studying the coronavirus&nbsp;and urgently working to develop vaccines. Less than nine months after the pandemic was declared,&nbsp;Health Canada approved Pfizer's vaccine against the virus in early December 2020, with approval for Moderna's vaccine&nbsp;following later that month.After a slow start to Canada's vaccine rollout, the country quickly rose to the top in terms of&nbsp;first doses, with more than 64 per cent of Canadians having rolled up their sleeves by June 2021.&nbsp;People receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 27, 2021. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)An end to emergency phaseFinally, after what felt like a lifetime,&nbsp;WHO declared an end to the global emergency status for COVID-19 in May 2023, more than three years after the pandemic had been declared.Borders opened up, families reunited, businesses slowly started crawling back from&nbsp;pandemic-induced slumps and hugging and socializing became common&nbsp;again.Almost seven&nbsp;million people&nbsp;have died during&nbsp;the pandemic, "but we know the toll is several times higher —&nbsp;at least 20 million," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the time.Throughout the pandemic, the coronavirus evolved into different variants including Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron, highlighting the critical importance of the vaccines. But over time, uptake has slowed. By&nbsp;December 2023, federal figures showed just&nbsp;15 per cent of Canada's&nbsp;population aged five and up had received an updated vaccine.&nbsp;And while SARS-CoV-2 is now a familiar threat, the virus isn't strictly&nbsp;seasonal. It still circulates year-round, humming in the background.New vaccines continue to be rolled out at pharmacies, but public health officials say the country's focus is now on&nbsp;encouraging those who most need protection to get the updated vaccines to help protect against currently circulating variants.&nbsp;Customers wait in a distance line outside a Costco Wholesale store in Burnaby, B.C., on April 21, 2020. Though WHO has said the emergency phase of COVID-19 is over, they note that the virus continues to spread widely across the globe and endanger people's lives. (Ben Nelms/CBC)Are we better prepared for the next pandemic?At a recent news&nbsp;conference, Ghebreyesus&nbsp;was&nbsp;asked if the world is any better prepared for the next possible pandemic. "The answer is yes and no," he said.&nbsp;The bird flu situation has been escalating in the U.S., with California officials declaring a state of emergency earlier this month. Infections in dairy cows have been increasing and causing sporadic illnesses in people in the U.S.LISTEN | Could bird flu become the next pandemic?&nbsp;That raises new questions about the virus, which has spread for years in wild birds, commercial poultry and many mammal species. The virus, also known as Type A H5N1, was detected for the first time in U.S. dairy cattle in March.Flu watchers say they'll continue to keep a close eye on the pandemic potential of the H5N1 strain&nbsp;in 2025. The virus continues to spread among U.S. dairy cattle and decimate Canadian poultry.&nbsp;If the next pandemic arrived today, the world would still face some of the same weaknesses and vulnerabilities that gave COVID-19 a foothold five years ago, Ghebreyesus explains."But the world has also learned many of the painful lessons the pandemic taught us and has taken significant steps to strengthen its defences against future epidemics and pandemics," he said.

  • The 75 soft challenge is going viral – but what actually is it?

    Have you heard of the 75 soft challenge on TikTok and wondered what it entails? And, how it differs from the 75 hard challenge? Here's all you need to know.

  • B.C. family mourns matriarch who died after fire forced her out of her home on Christmas Day

    An Indigenous family in Prince Rupert, B.C., is mourning the death of a beloved grandmother, family matriarch and residential school survivor after a fire forced her to flee her apartment. Juanita Hill, 71, died after she fell in the hotel room she was staying in after a Christmas Day fire forced her and nearly 100 other residents to evacuate an apartment block on Sherbrooke Avenue.While she was just minutes away from the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital when she fell a few days later, the emerge

  • She’s had cancer multiple times through her 84 years. And nothing wears her down

    For 84-year-old Agnes Brake, warmth goes both ways. The Pasadena, N.L., woman is a beacon of light and support to others, and says her positive outlook is why she has beaten back numerous cancer diagnoses. The CBC’s Leila Beaudoin asked her about her outlook on life.

  • Six signs you’re drinking too much alcohol and what happens to your body when you quit

    There's a line between enjoying alcohol in moderation and drinking more than you should.

  • NHS Warns 1 Common Sleeping Position Can Make Heartburn Worse At Night

    I've been doing this wrong for years.

  • Ambulance patient waits 19 hours outside hospital

    The ambulance service warns of lengthy delays in handing patients over to hospital emergency departments.

  • Paul Hollywood says losing weight gets harder with age. These are the reasons why

    As The Great British Bake Off star reflects on his weight, we take a closer look at this phenomenon.

  • Norovirus and flu cases surge in Central Florida

    Norovirus and flu cases surge in Central Florida

  • Berlin police say they have detained a man who attacked and injured several people

    BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police said a man was detained Tuesday after attacking and injuring several people in the city's Charlottenburg neighborhood.

  • Why you're not losing lower belly fat, according to the experts

    Want to lose lower belly fat but failing? There are some common mistakes people make when trying to lose weight from their stomach. Here, three experts explain

  • Do women need more sleep than men?

    Women may need more sleep than men due to hormones and lifestyle — here's what the science tells us.

  • Health system in northern Gaza has been 'obliterated', Red Cross says

    The health care system in northern Gaza has been “obliterated” with hospitals “completely inoperable”, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Monday, leaving sick and wounded civilians in “grave risk”. The International Committee of the Red Cross said Monday the health care system in northern Gaza had been "obliterated" by fighting in the Israel-Hamas war, with hospitals rendered "completely inoperable"."Repeated hostilities in and around hospitals have obliterated the health care