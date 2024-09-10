NHS Grampian in 'extremely challenging' position

NHS Grampian will discuss its financial position this week [BBC]

NHS Grampian needs to reduce spending to tackle an "extremely challenging" financial position, it has been warned.

The health board said it was facing tens of millions of pounds of ongoing financial pressures.

A report has revealed further short-term savings are now needed - including from spending on locums and staff overtime.

The NHS Grampian board will discuss the situation at a meeting on Thursday.

As part of his chief executive report, Adam Coldwells will tell board members: “For NHS Grampian, which has a proven track record for financial rigour, not being able to set a balanced revenue budget is incredibly frustrating and will require some challenging decisions to be made over the months ahead.

"However, we remain committed to making these whilst balancing our financial position with our responsibility to patients and staff whilst working towards prevention of illness."

The board will also be updated on two delayed hospital projects in Aberdeen.

It emerged last year that redesign work was needed for the Baird Family Hospital and the Anchor Cancer Centre due to drainage and ventilation issues.

Both sites were due to open in 2020 but have been delayed by a series of setbacks.

A paper by project director Colin Adam states: “The project is at an important stage with construction works to the Anchor Centre nearing completion, and works to the Baird Family Hospital progressing.”

Mr Adam notes that the budget forecast for the £261.1m project “remains under pressure”.

