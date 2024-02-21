NHS heart care waiting lists double in less than three years, MPs will hear

There has been a steep rise in heart deaths since the pandemic - Photodisc/Spotmatik

NHS waiting lists for heart care have doubled in less than three years, with hundreds of thousands facing delays that can cost lives, MPs will hear today.

Analysis shows that the heart care waiting list now stands at 405,960 in England, compared with 203,893 in February 2021.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) said the figures, which will prompt a debate in the Commons on Thursday, were “staggering”.

It follows warnings of a steep rise in heart deaths since the pandemic, with an extra 500 a week amid struggles to access NHS care and delays for ambulances.

The charity said “extreme pressure” on the health service and the direct impact of Covid illness on the heart were two of the likely factors fuelling an increase in heart problems and deaths.

Delays accessing tests mean that symptoms which could have been treated easily are not being picked up until disease is far more severe, and in some cases deadly.

The doubling in heart waiting lists over the period comes at a time when the overall NHS waiting list rose by 60 per cent, from 4.8m to 7.6m.

Around 40 per cent of heart patients on a waiting list in England are waiting longer than the maximum target of 18 weeks for treatment, latest NHS monthly data show, which is a rise from 24 per cent in February 2021.

GPs have been told to consider prescribing statins to anyone who seeks them under draft guidance as part of efforts to tackle a surge in heart problems among the middle aged.

The rise of obesity is among the factors fuelling heart disease and high blood pressure, with two in three adults in England now obese or overweight.

Meanwhile, ambulance waits for heart attack and stroke victims have doubled, with average waiting times of 40 minutes in January. This is more than twice the average wait in February 2021, when it was 18 minutes, in line with NHS targets.

Today’s debate in the Commons will be led by Conservative MP for Watford, Dean Russell, who had a heart attack last August, aged just 47.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief Executive at the BHF, said the figures were “staggering”.

She said: “The political focus on this important issue is as urgent as ever. Uncertain and agonising waits for time-sensitive heart care are putting people’s lives on hold and at risk.

“Severe delays to heart care increase someone’s risk of a heart attack, heart failure or even dying too young. This is having a huge emotional and physical toll on heart patients and their loved ones.

“Cardiovascular disease remains one of the country’s biggest killers, despite being largely preventable and treatable. Getting on top of this heart care crisis is critical to saving more lives and preventing avoidable disability from heart and circulatory conditions.”

Heart and circulatory diseases cause just over a quarter of all deaths in England, with one death every four minutes.

Last week, research found heart disease is now the illness most likely to force sufferers out of work, compared with other conditions.

Last month, BHF analysis found the number of people dying before the age of 75 in England from heart and circulatory diseases has risen to the highest level in over a decade.

The figures show that in 2022, over 39,000 people in England died prematurely of cardiovascular conditions including heart attacks, coronary heart disease and stroke – an average of 750 people each week.

It is the highest annual total since 2008.

Before 2012, the number and rate of deaths from these conditions under the age of 75 were falling, in part thanks to decades of medical and scientific breakthroughs.

But after nearly a decade of slowing progress, the statistics show that the rate of premature deaths from cardiovascular disease has now increased in England for three years in a row.