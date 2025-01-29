NHS hiring dozens of diversity jobs despite order to crack down

NHS bosses have ignored an instruction to scrap diversity jobs

NHS bosses are ignoring orders to scrap diversity jobs by hiring dozens of new equalities staff under Labour, The Telegraph can reveal.

A new analysis found that 35 equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) roles have been advertised since Sir Keir Starmer’s government took power.

All but six of the positions allowed staff to work from home and some posts offered salaries of more than £80,000.

The 35 EDI roles advertised since July 5 are the equivalent of a diversity job every single week under Labour.

On Wednesday, Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, said the NHS must go “back to basics” and vowed not to let “ideologues” stand in the way of improving its performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Barclay ordered NHS chiefs not to create specialist inclusion roles in 2023 during his time as Tory health secretary but the health service refused to follow his instructions.

Mr Streeting has not reversed the order, speaking out last year about doing “daft things” in the name of diversity”, but the NHS continues to argue diversity jobs are “important” in achieving good outcomes for patients.

An analysis by Mr Barclay of the posts advertised in recent months found that the head of EDI at NHS North East London was advertised at a salary of between £80,025 and £91,336.

The advert stated: “You will be an exceptional leader with the ability to drive forward our EDI agenda and support us to develop a culture of belonging.”

NHS North East London went on to say it was “essential” for the successful applicant to have “significant experience of a senior equalities role” at a large and complex organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants for the head of inclusion post at the NHS Coventry and Warwickshire integrated care board were offered as much as £85,601.

The online advert said the successful applicant “must have a genuine passion for reducing inequalities and driving social inclusion”.

Those applying to become NHS England’s EDI lead – a job with a salary of up to £81,138 – were told they only needed to be in the office two days a week.

“Colleagues with a contractual office base are expected to spend, on average, at least 40 per cent of their time working in-person,” the advert read.

Mr Streeting said: “Our country is rife with health inequalities – with black women twice as likely to die in childbirth than white women, and children born in Blackpool likely to die eight years earlier than children born in Kensington.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s exactly why I want the diversity and equality focus of the NHS to be on how we tackle those health inequalities and get the NHS back to basics and delivering for patients – not on pointless ideological changes.

“I am not going to let the health equalities agenda be killed by ideologues – which is why I’ve been focused on getting the NHS back to basics and delivering for patients.”

As health secretary under Rishi Sunak, Mr Barclay told NHS leaders to stop hiring EDI roles altogether.

He told leaders who refused to scrap the roles to “justify in public why such roles add more value than additional medical or healthcare staff”.

But NHS bosses defended the positions, telling Mr Barclay he did not understand “the contribution that a focus on equality and diversity makes to our staff and patients”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sir Julian Hartley, the then chief executive at NHS Providers, claimed the roles were “vital”, while Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, insisted foreign-born staff “need specific support and assistance”.

Mr Barclay told The Telegraph: “I’ve long tried to bring an end to dedicated EDI roles in the health service.

“They don’t represent value for money for taxpayers, divert resources from frontline needs, and seem more interested in pushing highly politicised ideology than actually improving care.

“Bureaucrats did everything they could to frustrate my DEI crackdown and now under Labour they seem free to recruit even more on eye-watering salaries, whilst at the same time experts have called the emergency care on offer to patients degrading and dangerous.”

‘Inherently discriminatory’

Lee Anderson, the Reform MP for Ashfield, added: “EDI hiring practices are inherently discriminatory, prioritising race, religion, or ethnicity over performance and qualifications.

“Since Labour came to power, EDI roles have soared, with over 35 NHS positions advertised weekly, some paying up to £91,000. This contradicts the principles of equality that have been championed for decades.”

Mr Anderson said EDI roles had “no place in the workplace” and insisted “merit and fairness should always come first”.

A recent reorganisation of NHS England means it is 30 per cent smaller than its predecessor organisations, with the EDI headcount reduced by 37 per cent.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board oversees the George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, which ranked 16th out of 118 NHS trusts in a Telegraph analysis this week.

But it is also responsible for trusts including the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, which was placed 87th.

NHS North East London’s best-performing trust was the Homerton Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which came second.

The Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust ranked ninth, although Barts Health Trust performed less well at 52nd.

Slash EDI initiatives

Sir Keir is under pressure to follow Donald Trump by slash EDI initiatives after the US president signed an executive hour last week vowing to put an end to the schemes.

Hours after his return to the White House, Mr Trump ordered all US government diversity staff to be put on paid leave “immediately” and eventually laid off.

An NHS spokesman said: “The NHS is committed to ensuring every penny of taxpayer money is used wisely to benefit patients with the number of equality, diversity and inclusion roles reduced by NHS England as part of efforts to ensure a greater proportion of NHS funding reaches the front line.

“The specialist skills needed to address equality, diversity, and inclusion in NHS organisations remain important to support legal compliance, boost staff retention and ultimately, ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.”