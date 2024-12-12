NHS hit by 'tidal wave' of flu as hospital cases in London surge 61% in a week

Concerns have been raised over a rising number of flu and norovirus cases (PA) (PA Wire)

The NHS has warned Londoners to brace for a “tidal wave” of flu as new figures showed that the number of hospital beds occupied by patients with the disease was up 61 per cent in a week.

An average of 144 beds in the capital were occupied by flu patients in the week up to December 8, a sharp rise on the figure of 89 recorded the previous week.

The figures come after the NHS warned last week that the health service was facing a “quad-demic” of winter viruses with cases of flu, Covid, norovirus and RSV on the rise.

There were 152 children with RSV in hospital wards in England last week, up from 142 the previous week and higher than at this point in 2023 (107).

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said: “The tidal wave of flu cases and other seasonal viruses hitting hospitals is really concerning for patients and for the NHS – the figures are adding to our ‘quad-demic’ worries.

“While the NHS has plans in place to manage additional demand over the busy winter period, with one week left to book your vaccine, I cannot stress enough the importance of getting booked in to protect yourself against serious illness and to avoid ‘festive flu’.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting also urged people eligible for free vaccinations on the NHS to take them “before its too late”.

He said: “Since the general election, we have been ramping up to delivering the extra two million appointments a year, ending the strikes and investing more in the health service.

“As a result, the NHS today is delivering a record number of treatments and waiting lists have begun to fall. There’s a long way to go, but through our plan for change we will get patients seen on time again.

“With A&Es facing record demand, we are continuing to encourage people to protect themselves, their family, and the NHS by getting vaccinated before it’s too late.”