NHS opens 12 more mpox vaccination centres

Twelve new mpox vaccination sites have opened across England.

Mpox is caused by a virus in the same family as smallpox, although it is usually much less harmful.

Previously, vaccines were available only at sites in London, Brighton and Manchester.

The NHS offers the vaccine to those deemed at higher than average risk of catching the virus, such as men who have sex with other men and with multiple partners.

The first case of clade 1b mpox, which is different from the strain that has been circulating at low levels in the UK since 2022, was detected in England in October.

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccination and screening, said: "While the risk to the public remains low, it is important that eligible people across England are able to access mpox vaccines easily, which is why we are now offering the jabs at even more sites across the country in line with supply.

"So, if you meet the eligibility criteria, please come forward and get protected. Simply search on the NHS website to find the vaccination site closest to you."

Symptoms of mpox include a skin rash with blisters, spots and ulcers that can appear anywhere on the body, fever, headaches, backache and muscle aches.

A rash usually appears between one and five days after a fever, a headache and other symptoms.

Mpox spreads through direct contact with rashes, skin lesions or scabs caused by the virus, including during sexual contact, kissing, cuddling and other skin-to-skin contact.

There is also a risk from contact with bodily fluids; from contact with bedding or towels or clothing; and through close and prolonged face-to-face contact, such as talking, breathing, coughing and sneezing.

The new vaccination sites are in:

Birmingham

Blackpool

Bristol

Exeter

Hatfield

Hull

Leeds

Liverpool

Nottingham

Sheffield

Southampton

Sunderland

