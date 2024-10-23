NHS patients more willing to miss hospital appointments than hairdresser’s, research reveals

NHS patients are more willing to miss hospital appointments than the hairdresser or personal training sessions, a new survey has revealed.

People were more likely to miss a hospital appointment than any other, according to research shared with The Telegraph.

The survey of more than 5,000 patients who had missed NHS appointments in the last two years is one of the largest conducted.

It also found that half of patients who miss appointments are repeat offenders, with one in 20 missing at least four in 24 months.

It comes as Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, suggested he would consider fining patients for not turning up to GP and hospital appointments in the future. Rishi Sunak had pledged to fine people £10 for no-shows during the Tory leadership contest.

The new polling by Censuswide, commissioned by DrDoctor, looked at why patients missed appointments without cancelling or rearranging them and how frequently it was happening.

Participants were asked about what kind of appointments they were most likely to miss and to choose up to three.

Some 43 per cent said they were most likely to miss a hospital appointment, 37 per cent said a dental appointment, 33 per cent said a hairdresser or beautician appointment and 28 per cent said a personal training session.

About one in four said they would be most likely to miss a sporting event for their favourite team or a therapy session, while one in 10 said a job interview. Just seven per cent said they wouldn’t miss any of them.

The most common reason people didn’t attend NHS appointments was because they had “forgot” about it, which was to blame 20 per cent of the time, while anxiety was the second most common reason at 16 per cent.

Others said they couldn’t afford to take time off work, couldn’t get through to anyone to rearrange it, were “too stressed about it”, or were late because of traffic.

Some 13 per cent said they couldn’t have the time off work, while 10 per cent said the hospital was too far away or the public transport to get there was too complicated.

There are about eight million missed outpatient appointments and one million missed GP appointments every year at a cost of more than £1.2 billion to the health service.

Rachel Powers, chief executive of The Patients Association, said: “People miss appointments for real and complex reasons, not through indifference. When they face transport difficulties, work pressures, or anxiety about medical visits, they need understanding and practical solutions.

“What’s crucial is genuine two-way communication to understand why someone might struggle to attend, rather than simply labelling them as ‘did not attends’. The NHS needs to make it easier for patients to reschedule and to have honest conversations about barriers to attendance.”

Tom Whicher, chief executive and founder of DrDoctor, which is using artificial intelligence to reduce no-show rates, said bringing down the 7.64 million waiting list “starts with reducing the number of patients being logged as did not attend to prevent the backlog from growing”.

“We’ve conducted the biggest patient survey into patients [who missed appointments] because by understanding the challenges patients face, we can better apply AI technology in the right areas – which we know reduces the number of hospital appointments by 30 per cent,” he said.

“We need to do better. If 28 per cent of patients would find it easier to attend their appointment by being able to rearrange it online, and 25 per cent by being able to move their appointment to a more convenient date or time – then that’s a really quick fix to shrinking the waitlist.”

The NHS is trialling the use of artificial intelligence to reduce missed appointments, with 10 hospital trusts across England signed up to use Deep Medical’s platform.

It will also trial using Uber to help transport patients to and from medical appointments if they are considered likely to miss it, as first revealed by the Telegraph.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive, NHS Providers, said: “Greater use of and more investment in technology, including artificial intelligence, could help to cut the number of cancellations or no-shows. People miss appointments for all sorts of reasons and AI could help trusts identify and address them.

“With demand for stretched NHS services high, more national funding for digital infrastructure and IT will help trusts better harness the potential of AI and give patients first-class care.”

Louise Ansari, chief executive of Healthwatch England: “We believe there must be a focus on improving administration, communication and transport processes to make it easier for patients to attend appointments on time or easily reschedule if they can’t make it.”