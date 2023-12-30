NHS splashes out £4m in a year on staff gift vouchers

Some NHS trusts have given all staff £50 wellbeing vouchers - Monty Rakusen

NHS spending on staff “freebies” has more than doubled since the pandemic with over £4 million spent on gift vouchers for employees last year, a Telegraph investigation reveals.

At least 51 trusts spent taxpayers’ money on gift cards and vouchers for staff, with use of the perks rising as NHS waiting times reached record highs.

The figures show total spending has risen from £1.7 million to £4.3 million in just two years.

Critics said “hard-pressed households” would ask why the public sector was handing out such perks, questioning the diversion of funds from the front line.

“Wellbeing” gifts worth £50 and vouchers for hampers and flowers are among the tax-payer funded presents being used to thank staff for their work, at a cost of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Spending on gifts has soared while waiting lists have grown longer, nearly doubling since the start of the pandemic to more than seven million patients.

Freedom of Information requests were sent to over 200 NHS trusts in England.

In total, 70 responded, of whom 51 used NHS funding for gift vouchers and cards for staff.

The figures show that in 2020-21, they spent £1.7 million on the rewards – suggesting total annual spend of £5 million, if extrapolated across the NHS. By 2022-23 the figure had reached £4.3 million, which suggests total yearly spending of close to £13 million across the service.

Some NHS trusts gave all staff £50 wellbeing vouchers “as a token of gratitude” while others used state funding for gift tokens to swap for hampers, flowers, electronics and beauty products.

Across three years, East London NHS Foundation Trust was the highest spender, with £752,000 spent on staff gift cards since 2020.

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust spent more than £723,000 on “Huggg winter vouchers” at £45 per employee, which can be swapped for gifts, over 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The major trust also spent £10,000 on rewards for staff receiving the flu jab or taking part in staff surveys.

Story continues

The findings show trusts also spent heavily on vouchers from Love2Shop, which can be used for purchases from brands including John Lewis and Argos.

The gift card retailer said that, in total, 173 NHS trusts used their cards this year, up from 88 trusts in 2018.

University Hospital Southampton spent £303,000 on Love2Shop vouchers for its staff in Christmas 2021. Cheshire and Wirral Partnership spent £222,000 on £50 “wellbeing” vouchers for every member of staff in 2022-23. The trust said it was part of its “wider reward and recognition” offer.

The figures also show the NHS is spending its funds on rewards for staff who agree to have the flu jab, and on free 12-week Slimming World classes for those trying to lose weight. Costa Coffee vouchers were offered as incentives to trust staff for completing surveys.

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care spent more than £11,000 on Slimming World vouchers for staff over two years.

South Western Ambulance Services spent £116,000 over three years on coffee vouchers to thank staff for filling in surveys.

West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals spent £7,000 on meal vouchers as a reward to staff who had the flu jab in 2022-23. Under the scheme, “peer flu vaccinators” received a £50 retail voucher if they persuaded 100 co-workers to have the jab.

The 150 per cent rise in spending on staff gifts came as waiting lists close to doubled.

At the start of the pandemic around four million people in England were on waiting lists. By March of this year, the figure had reached 7.3 million, with latest figures showing 7.7 million people waiting for treatment.

Jonathan Eida, a researcher from the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Hard-pressed households will question the value of purchasing these vouchers.

“While Brits value healthcare workers, this voucher system is a symptom of the overly-generous public sector, all at the expense of private sector workers.

“Health bosses should reflect on whether these funds could be better spent elsewhere in the system.”

‘All part of a wider malaise’

Dennis Reed, from Silver Voices, a campaign group for the over-60s, said: “I think the use of these vouchers is really just tokenism, they are trying to compensate for remuneration packages which they know are unfair; I don’t think they would be handing out vouchers if they had a fair pay system in place.”

“The problem is the NHS ends up wasting so much money because they haven’t got the basics right: the one-off bonuses, the spending on agency staff and so forth; it’s all part of a wider malaise in the NHS which really needs to be addressed.”

NHS England said the decisions were made by local organisations but that taxpayers’ money should not be used to fund such vouchers.

East London NHS Foundation Trust, which spent the most overall over the three years, with its highest spend in 2020-21, said: “As a Trust, we take our commitment to supporting and valuing staff extremely seriously. In previous years, as a way to recognise staff, we issued gift cards. 2020-21 was the first year of Covid-19 and we rewarded staff who met the criteria in recognition of their absolute commitment to patient care throughout the unprecedented global pandemic.”

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, said: “In the grip of the Covid pandemic, gift cards were sent to each and every one of our 13,000 members of staff as a small token of thanks for their relentless hard work in what were unprecedented and extremely challenging circumstances.”

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care said: “The health and wellbeing of our staff is of the utmost importance and we offer a variety of initiatives to our staff to support this.”