The NHS spots almost all kidney cancer by accident, a critical report has revealed.

Four in five cases of the disease are only being diagnosed when patients have a scan for an unrelated condition or in an emergency department, Kidney Cancer UK (KCUK) has said.

Under current guidance, doctors are told to only watch out for blood in the urine, but this is not even the most common sign of the cancer.

Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, told the Telegraph he was one of the 80 per cent whose cancer was spotted by circumstance, after finding out he had the disease from emergency department doctors in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am part of the four in five who was diagnosed with kidney cancer following a trip to A&E or after being referred for another condition,” he said.

“I went in with kidney stones, but came out with a cancer diagnosis.

“When it comes to fighting cancer, every second counts, yet this report confirms Lord Darzi’s concerns that too many people are only being diagnosed at a late stage. I want to see a system where more people get the right tests, at the right time, and are given the best possible chance of beating this disease.”

He said it was the Government’s mission to “fix the NHS” and catch cancers sooner by using AI scanners and by opening community diagnostic centres at evenings and weekends.

“Reports like Kidney Cancer UK’s are grist to our mill,” he added.

Lord Darzi’s September 2024 report into the state of the NHS raised concerns that too many cancer patients were being diagnosed at a late stage - Isabel Infantes/AFP

It comes as kidney cancer became the sixth most common cancer in the UK for the first time, with new analysis revealing there were 13,834 people diagnosed between 2017 and 2019, up by four per cent in a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charity called on the NHS watchdog, the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (Nice), to overhaul its guidance for recognising and referring patients with suspected cancer.

In its annual report, KCUK said more patients suffered from symptoms including pain in the back or side, fatigue, and night sweats, than had blood in their urine.

But the current guidance for NHS doctors is only to refer patients for suspected kidney cancer checks if they are aged 45 and over and have visible blood in the urine and no urinary tract infection.

The result is that a growing number of patients are being diagnosed when receiving treatment for unrelated conditions or via A&E.

Diagnoses given in ‘inappropriate’ ways

The survey of almost 600 kidney cancer patients found 54.5 per cent had the cancer caught by chance when they were receiving treatment or having a scan for another condition, while a further one in 10 were diagnosed by doctors in A&E. Just one in five were sent for relevant tests by their GP, the survey said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any delays in diagnosing the condition could make it harder to treat, with around 4,500 people dying each year from the disease – about 13 a day.

The challenges around receiving a diagnosis also mean that more than a third of patients were left unhappy, having felt they were informed of their cancer in an “inappropriate way”.

One woman in the report revealed that she was told she had a tumour on her kidney while waiting on a trolley in an A&E corridor because there were no beds available.

Helen Slade, a 70-year-old retiree from the Isle of Wight, said she’d been given no extra information but was later diagnosed with cancer and discharged at the same time, with extra tests to be booked in.

She said: “I was not told the grade of my tumour until after my operation. No biopsy was done due to the risk of causing spread. I was simply told it was probably a renal cell carcinoma, but not even the size of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She was then readmitted two weeks later, after attending A&E again, where she was “kept in for several days and was able to get all the relevant scans completed”.

Malcolm Packer, chief executive at KCUK, told The Telegraph: “These findings expose critical gaps in support for kidney cancer patients. From communication challenges and inadequate follow-ups, patients are navigating a complex and often bewildering journey.”

In the report, he said it was “important that this [suspected cancer] guideline is updated to reflect the full range of kidney cancer symptoms”.

“Supporting GPs, nurses and pharmacists in recognising patterns of symptoms would help them to identify patients needing specialist investigation and refer them earlier.”

Gaps in follow-up care

Last year, The Telegraph revealed that one in four kidney cancer patients were being misdiagnosed with urine infections, back pain and other common ailments.

But the scale of the problem extends throughout the whole cancer journey, with the new report highlighting huge gaps in follow-up care.

Almost two thirds of patients surveyed had not received a required cancer care review by their GP in the 12 months after being diagnosed, with 57 per cent not hearing from their family doctor at all.

KCUK called for improvements in this area, and also made recommendations for changes to biopsy guidelines, the participation of specialist kidney cancer centres in clinical trials and communication and information sharing at all stages of the cancer journey.

James Whale, broadcaster, lifetime president of KCUK, and advanced kidney cancer patient, said: “It’s disappointing to see people with kidney cancer are still facing challenges in every step of their journey – from diagnosis to post-treatment – which is why it’s so important for people to be aware of charities like Kidney Cancer UK, who can provide that much needed support to people living with cancer when they are struggling to get the necessary support elsewhere.”

A Nice spokesman said: “Nice has published detailed guidelines for the recognition and referral of suspected cancer cases for patients and healthcare professionals.

“It includes recommendations on symptoms of concern in adults, such as loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss and haematuria, which could indicate urological cancers, including renal cancer.

“The guideline recommends when these symptoms are detected an assessment should be carried out for additional symptoms, signs or findings that may help to clarify which cancer is most likely, and people should be offered an urgent investigation or a suspected cancer pathway referral.

“We follow an established process when making sure our published guidelines are current and accurate and take a proactive approach to responding to events that may impact on our recommendations

“Separately to this, Nice is also currently developing the first national guidelines on kidney cancer and further updates will follow in due course.”

An NHS spokesman said: “The NHS is diagnosing more people than ever before with early-stage cancer, when it is more treatable, but if you have any unusual or worrying symptoms you should visit your GP and please take up screening appointments when invited.”