NHS stands down critical incident - but wards still busy

The system critical incident was declared due to sustained pressure and a surge in flu cases [PA Media]

A critical incident declared for health and care services has been stood down, the NHS has confirmed.

The incident was declared on 3 January following sustained pressure experienced at NHS Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Trust, amid a surge in flu cases.

A trust spokesperson said the incident had been lifted thanks to staff working to help people avoid hospital admissions.

But health chiefs warned services are still busy and patients should consider the full range of options available to support them.

The trust was able to cut admissions through "fantastic system partnership working" which included using personal health budgets and virtual wards, the spokesperson added.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also said more than 2,000 additional GP appointments were made available to patients needing urgent care.

Staff working 'tirelessly'

Dr Chris Reid, chief medical officer for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board, thanked staff, patients and residents.

In a statement, Dr Reid said: "I want to thank our residents for their support in reducing pressures on the emergency department by using the best service for their needs.

"I also want to thank our patients and their families for their patience and understanding with our frontline staff when facing longer waits than we would want and for their support in helping people to be discharged.

"Our health and care staff have continued to work tirelessly throughout the system critical incident. I want to thank them for all they have done over the last few days and throughout the busy winter period."

ADVERTISEMENT

He also suggested patients utilise the county's network of minor injury units, the urgent treatment centre at West Cornwall Hospital, their local pharmacist, GP practices or NHS 111 online.

Follow BBC Cornwall on X, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story