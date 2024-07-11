NHS treats patients as ‘difficult’ when they raise concerns, says safety commissioner

The NHS gaslights patients and paints them as “difficult women” when they raise concerns, the patient safety commissioner has said.

Dr Henrietta Hughes was appointed by the Government in 2022 to help improve patient safety after successive NHS scandals and set out recommendations for Martha’s Rule – the new NHS initiative that gives dissatisfied patients the right to a second opinion from a rapid review team.

But she said too often patients were being “gaslighted, dismissed, and fobbed off” when they raised concerns about the care of themselves or their loved ones.

“The patient’s anecdote is the canary in the coal mine,” Dr Hughes, who also works as a GP, told the BMJ. “It’s the thing that tells us there’s something going wrong. But too often we hear about patients who have raised concerns being gaslighted, dismissed and fobbed off.”

Dr Hughes said she was “swimming against the tide” when trying to implement lasting cultural change in the NHS.

The former medical director at NHS England drew up the proposals for Martha’s Rule, named after 13-year-old Martha Mills, who died from sepsis at King’s College Hospital after her parents’ concerns about her deterioration were dismissed.

Martha Mills died after developing sepsis while under the care of King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in south London - CHP

Merope Mills, Martha’s mother, revealed how doctors failed to listen to her concerns, while an on-call consultant suggested she was just anxious.

Dr Hughes said this was symptomatic of a wider issue, where women were being patronised, having their concerns dismissed, and too often being passed off as “difficult women”.

“It shows a very dismissive and very old fashioned, patronising attitude to patients who have identified problems and need to have their voices heard,” she said.

Her role is funded by the Department for Health and Social Care and was created on the back of a recommendation in a report that examined three scandals: hormone pregnancy tests linked to birth defects and miscarriages; the antiepileptic drug sodium valproate, that can cause birth defects when taken by pregnant women; and serious complications from pelvic mesh implants.

‘Toxic working culture’

While Dr Hughes does not examine individual cases, she wants to simplify the way people can access help and make their voices heard.

“There’s over 100 patient safety organisations, and one of the things that we’ll be working on this year is doing the Patient Safety Atlas of Powers, an easy-to-read guide of the arm’s length bodies and regulators and what their roles and remits are,” she said.

“Because as far as I’m concerned, they don’t join up. They don’t reference the next step in the chain.”

She said NHS trusts are in danger of focusing too much on finances and productivity rather than patient safety, which also makes the working culture “toxic”.

She said it was difficult to make change happen because “people are quite comfortable with the way they do things already”.

An NHS spokesman said: “It’s vital that everyone working in the NHS listens to and works with patients to identify and act upon concerns, and learns from experiences so they do not happen again.”