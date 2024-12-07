NHS trust aims to boost recycling rate by 10%

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said the additions would boost its recycling rate by 10% [PA Media]

An NHS trust has installed new recycling bins at a hospital in Surrey in an attempt to boost its recycling rate by 10%.

Two sets of triple recycling bins have been placed in the main entrance of East Surrey Hospital in Redhill, while an additional 10 double recycling bins are now in the corridors and reception area of the emergency department.

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said the additions would help reduce CO2 emissions and boost its recycling rate by about 10%.

Its waste manager, Michael Brownjohn, said it was a "positive step, just in time for one of the busiest times of year".

"These new recycling bins will not only reduce cost and CO2 emissions as part of our Green Plan, but boost the trust's recycling rate by around 10% - which is a great place to be ahead of 2025."

The bins made is easier for staff, patients and visitors to recycle, he added.

By 2040, the NHS is aiming to become net-zero across the UK.

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust formed a waste department in 2022, with a focus on looking for opportunities to reduce costs, reduce carbon emissions and recycle more.

