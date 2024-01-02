NHS waiting time has doubled for stroke patients

Many of the worst-affected stroke units were in areas with significant ambulance handover delay problems, particularly the South West - LEON NEAL/GETTY/GETTY

Waiting times for stroke patients have doubled, with average delays of seven hours for specialist care, official data shows.

NHS England guidance states that every patient with acute stroke should be given access to a stroke unit within four hours.

This timeframe is considered critical, as patients can be given only clot-busting drugs, and treatments such as thrombectomy, which surgically removes a clot, within the first few hours of stroke onset.

But the figures for 2022-23 show this being hit in just four in 10 cases.

Overall, patients in England were waiting an average of six hours 49 minutes to be admitted to a specialist unit in 2022-23, compared to three hours 32 minutes in 2019-20.

The analysis of NHS data by the Health Service Journal found University Hospitals Sussex had the longest average waits last year, of more than 14 hours, with just 8 per cent of patients seen within four hours.

The trust said the service had since moved into a new £500 million hospital in Brighton which was helping to speed up care through an acute stroke assessment area.

Some trusts said ambulance handover delays appeared to be fuelling waiting times.

Many of the worst-affected units were in areas with significant handover delay problems, particularly the South West.

The figures are for 2022/23, when many parts of the country saw the worst ambulance handover delays on record. But recent weeks have seen several areas with long delays.

Just before Christmas, the heads of the NHS trusts with the worst ambulance queues were hauled in front of the Health Secretary and ordered to “buck up their ideas”.

Victoria Atkins made the intervention amid concern about the number of patients facing waits of as much as 10 hours in ambulances parked outside A&E units.

Juliet Bouverie, CEO of the Stroke Association, called for urgent action to tackle the decline, saying: “Stroke is a medical emergency and every minute is critical.

“We are very concerned to see that, far from improving over the past year, the proportion of stroke patients being admitted to a stroke ward within the timescale for thrombolysis has continued to decline. This is putting patient recoveries at risk and strain on the rest of the health system.”

She said stroke units needed more support from community teams to free up beds, with an expansion in the workforce for stroke care needed.

In November, a Cornwall coroner raised the alarm over the death of an 88-year-old who had waited eight hours for an ambulance and had arrived outside a 4.5-hour window for thrombolysis.

A similar warning was sent by a Kent coroner this month over the death of a 42-year-old whose arrival at hospital and admission to a stroke unit was delayed “by acuity of demand on the ambulance service”.

NHS England cited record demand for emergency care, adding that response times for category two 999 calls have improved since last year.

A spokesman for NHS England said: “Thanks to ongoing improvements in NHS stroke care, more people than ever are surviving a stroke, and the NHS is committed to delivering the highest-quality stroke services possible by increasing the speed that people are seen and treated and increasing the number of patients accessing thrombectomy, thrombolysis and stroke rehabilitation.”

