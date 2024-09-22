NHSP reports 99 people have died in 90 crashes so far in 2024

CBC

City officials have revealed their latest plans to tackle traffic congestion in Toronto — with the help of some proposed fines and fees.Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow told reporters at a briefing Friday that the city wants to address bad behaviour on city streets. As a growing city, Chow said Toronto has about 250 cranes in the sky, but that means a lot of construction, cars and traffic.The mayor said the city will take steps to speed up construction on major streets, better coordinate road closures,