NHSP reports 99 people have died in 90 crashes so far in 2024
Some New Hampshire driving schools said their lessons on smart driving behaviors have never been more important.
A Scandinavian Airlines flight from Norway to Spain had to be diverted after a mouse climbed out of an in-flight meal.
Authorities say eight firefighters have been injured in a severe highway crash involving a fire truck in Southern California. Chief Brian Fennessy of the Orange County Fire Authority says a ladder in the road caused the truck to swerve, strike a guard rail and overturn.
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) — A police pursuit that began in New York City ended on Long Island with the shooting death of the driver, and seven police officers and a civilian were taken to hospitals for treatment, police said.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department is expected on Monday to propose prohibiting Chinese software and hardware in connected and autonomous vehicles on American roads due to national security concerns, two sources told Reuters. The Biden administration has raised serious concerns about the collection of data by Chinese companies on U.S. drivers and infrastructure as well as the potential foreign manipulation of vehicles connected to the internet and navigation systems.
City officials have revealed their latest plans to tackle traffic congestion in Toronto — with the help of some proposed fines and fees.Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow told reporters at a briefing Friday that the city wants to address bad behaviour on city streets. As a growing city, Chow said Toronto has about 250 cranes in the sky, but that means a lot of construction, cars and traffic.The mayor said the city will take steps to speed up construction on major streets, better coordinate road closures,
General Motors is recalling nearly 450,000 pickups and SUVs from the 2023-24 model years, including more than 38,000 in Canada, because of an 'inoperative low brake fluid warning.' Vehicles should be brought in for a software update.
The woman was paralysed from the neck down after the Ford Fiesta she was travelling in was hit from behind.
Until recently, there was a clear distinction between Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-President Donald Trump in terms of policies that could impact auto sales and prices. Harris was seen as the 2024 presidential candidate most aligned with clean energy because of the Biden administration’s aim to bolster electric vehicle sales. Trump was seen as the candidate supporting increased oil production and gas-powered cars.
International marques, through their local joint ventures, delivered 480,000 units in August, a 27 per cent slump from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said. BMW's number plunged 42 per cent to 34,846 units. "A tiny proportion of electric car [offerings] by the foreign brands caused them to lose appeal to Chinese shoppers," said Cui Dongshu, CPCA's general secretary in Shanghai.
There are more ways than ever to find out if your car or truck has a safety recall that needs a fix. Here's how to stay up-to-date.
This glorious hand-built classic Trans Am represents everything that this professional builder’s life long goal.
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has awarded $116 million to the family of one of five people killed in a no-door helicopter that crashed and sank in a New York City river, leaving passengers trapped in their safety harnesses.
Cars are expensive, but once you drive them off the lot, the expenses keep coming. Find out what you can do to keep your car maintenance and other costs down.
A Free Press investigation found automakers are making scant progress in repairing older cars and trucks with safety issues, putting drivers at risk.
Hybrid cars have quickly become the top choice for drivers seeking a balance between fuel efficiency, environmental consciousness and cutting-edge technology. These vehicles go beyond just saving on...
Ford is recalling some F-150 and Maverick vehicles over issues that could increase the risk of a crash.
If you’re looking for an affordable compact car that can handle any kind of weather, this article offers a range of options for you to consider.
General Motors is recalling more than 449,000 of its SUVs and pickup trucks because the electronic brake control module software may fail to display a warning light when a loss of brake fluid takes place.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The GOP-controlled House approved a resolution Friday that would overturn a new Biden administration rule on automobile emissions that Republicans say would force Americans to buy unaffordable electric vehicles they don't want.