NI Education: Head teachers to strike in January

Head teachers in Northern Ireland are to take further strike action early next year in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) has announced a further full-day of strike action on Thursday 18 January.

The NAHT previously joined other unions in a full-day walkout in April and a half-day action on 29 November.

The union represents more than 35,000 school leaders.

The half-day walkout in November was only the second time in the NAHT's 126-year history that they took part in strike action.

The industrial action taken by teaching unions has been mainly due to a pay dispute, with a stalemate over a deal running for more than a year.

Liam McGuckin, NAHT's NI president, said that "failure to address teacher and school leader pay" or "make any progress on the clearly understood workload issues" had led to this situation.

"School leaders cannot be blamed for making such a significant stand; they are doing it for the future of the teaching profession and for the future of our schools," Mr McGuckin said.

BBC News NI has approached the Department of Education (DE) and Education Authority (EA) for comment.

'Simply unacceptable'

Mr McGuckin said further progress needed to be made to protect a role in our education service which is "immeasurably valuable and necessary to our children".

"Over a year of dispute, with no progress, is simply unacceptable," he said.

"A serious offer needs to be tabled immediately, addressing both the pay context and the well-articulated workload issues of which management side is very aware."

Teachers in Northern Ireland have not had a pay increase for almost three years.

Many teachers in England, Scotland and Wales now earn thousands of pounds more than their counterparts in Northern Ireland at the same grade.

Paul Whiteman, NAHT's general secretary, said it was unacceptable that the teaching profession in Northern Ireland had been treated "so differently and disadvantageously" to colleagues across the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

"For three years, teachers and school leaders in Northern Ireland have had no uplift in pay whatsoever, while teachers elsewhere have received successive pay increases," he said.

"NAHT members are not prepared to allow any further degradation of our profession, and are taking further significant action to force all parties with responsibility to act decisively."