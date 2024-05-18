NI surfers call for end to sewage pollution

Members of Surfers Against Sewage who took part in a protest at Portrush beach on Saturday [BBC]

A protest has taken place at West Strand Beach in Portrush, County Antrim, calling for more "accountability, transparency and action" over sewage and wastewater being spilled into Northern Ireland's waterways.

It was organised by Surfers Against Sewage as part of a UK-wide day of action.

The campaign group wants to see an end to sewage discharge into all bathing waters and high priority nature sites by 2030.

Aine McAuley is a member of Surfers Against Sewage and was at Saturday's protest.

She said Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK that does not have an indpeendent environmental protection agency.

"But also, out of all the waterways, rivers, water courses in Northern Ireland, none of them meet a good European standard, a good water quality standard," she added.

Aine McAuley and Helen Armstrong from Surfers Against Sewage took part in Saturday's protest [BBC]

NI Water estimates that around 20 million tonnes of untreated sewage and wastewater are spilled into Northern Ireland's waterways annually.

BBC News NI's environment correspondent Louise Cullen said the agency has plans to install monitors to measure that accurately but under current budget constraints that programme could be in jeopardy.

Saturday's protests were coordinated by Surfers Against Sewage, which is calling for an end to the sewage discharges plaguing the UK’s rivers and seas.

The Portrush event was one of 30 held at beaches and rivers across the UK.