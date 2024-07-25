NI viewers left unable to watch RTÉ News bulletins

RTÉ will not air any live news bulletins on TV which contain Olympic footage due to licencing rights, the Irish broadcaster has said.

On Wednesday, the station’s news television bulletins were geo-blocked in Northern Ireland on Freeview channel 54, RTÉ Player and the RTÉ News website.

A number of people took to social media to complain about the programmes being blocked, with one person calling it “censorship”.

In a statement on Thursday, RTÉ said it has the rights to broadcast the 2024 Olympics Games “in the Republic of Ireland only”.

'Unfortunately unable'

RTÉ said the "exclusive free-to-air broadcast rights for Northern Ireland for the 2024 Olympic Games are held by the BBC".

It said the BBC "were licensed those rights in a UK Olympics rights deal agreed between the BBC and the pan-European rights holder, Discovery back in 2016".

"Broadcast rights include use of any footage as part of news coverage and so RTÉ is unfortunately unable to broadcast or stream live any bulletins in Northern Ireland which contain Olympic footage," RTÉ said.

Despite this, the entirety of the news programmes containing Olympic footage have been geo-blocked in Northern Ireland, rather than the specific segments containing the Olympic coverage.

“While RTÉ has sought permission to make our broadcasts of the 2024 Olympic Games available in Northern Ireland, this has not been possible,” the broadcaster said.

The Broadcasting Act 2009 requires RTÉ to provide a public broadcasting service that "will be made available to the whole community on the island of Ireland".

'Unacceptable'

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan Brendan Smith said it was "unacceptable" that "citizens in northern Ireland" could not access RTÉ's news programmes.

"As a public service broadcaster, RTÉ has a duty to provide comprehensive news coverage to all people across Ireland, regardless of geographical location," he said.

"The current geo-blocking measures undermine this responsibility."

Mr Smith has called on RTÉ to "address this issue urgently and to communicate their plans for ensuring full accessibility across all 32 counties".