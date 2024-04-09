NI weather: County Down warning for heavy rain comes to an end

A warning for heavy rain was issued for County Down on Monday night.

The Met Office warned of possible travel disruption and flooding, as up to 30mm of rain was forecast quite widely across the county.

Up to 40mm of rain was forecast for some, especially towards the coast and over the Mourne mountains.

The Met Office yellow weather alert lasted from 22:00 BST on Monday until 06:00 on Tuesday.

Patchy outbreaks of rain were also expected elsewhere overnight, especially in County Antrim, although no warning was issued for the county.

Once rain clears east on Tuesday the day will improve with mainly dry weather, sunny spells, and just a few scattered showers.

Meanwhile, a funnel cloud was photographed in Ballycastle in County Antrim on Monday afternoon.

These become tornados if they touch ground, and waterspouts if they reach water.