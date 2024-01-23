NI weather: Storm Jocelyn prompts yellow wind warning

The Met Office has warned of potential disruption as Storm Jocelyn approaches Northern Ireland

Another spell of very windy weather could bring further disruption as Storm Jocelyn approaches from the Atlantic Ocean.

The system has sparked a yellow warning for Northern Ireland from 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The alert will stay in place until 13:00 on Wednesday, after which the winds will begin to ease.

Although not expected to be as severe as Storm Isha, the Met Office is warning of gusts up to 65mph (104km/h),

There is a possibility for stronger winds in more exposed locations.

Storm Jocelyn is the 10th named storm of the season

The Met Office said: "Gusts of 55-56mph are fairly typical for a winter storm across these areas, but following the impacts caused by Storm Isha resilience is expected to be lower and it may hamper any ongoing recovery and repair efforts."

As a result there could be further damage to buildings, power cuts, and disruption to transport.

Storm Isha caused widespread disruption on Sunday evening

Almost 50,000 homes were left without power on Sunday evening as Storm Isha hit Northern Ireland.

In County Londonderry, a motorist died after a tree hit their car in Limavady.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said between 15:30 on Sunday and 02:00 on Monday, officers dealt with about 600 calls related to the storm, prompting a multi-agency response.

Multiple trees, including three of the famous Dark Hedges beeches, were damaged in the storm leaving some roads impassable.

In the Republic of Ireland, ESB Networks said about 235,000 premises experienced power outages, with areas in the northwest of the country worst impacted.

The disruption also affected thousands of air travellers across the UK and Ireland.

'More memorable'

Storm Jocelyn, which has been named by Irish weather service Met Éireann, is the 10th this season.

It was named after County Armagh-born astrophysicist Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell.

The storm is named after Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell

Dame Jocelyn told BBC News NI in September that it was "a big surprise", but she thought it was "a nice idea".

"It makes the storms more memorable and helps the forecasters get the story across," she added.

"Jocelyn would be the 10th storm of the year, and hopefully they won't get that far," Dame Jocelyn continued.

However, it has been named and it is the first time we have had a storm beginning with J since Storm Jake in March 2016.

In the Republic of Ireland, a yellow warning has been issued across the country on Tuesday afternoon, into Wednesday morning.

Weather service Met Éireann has also issued a Status Orange warning for counties Donegal, Mayo, and Galway on Tuesday evening.