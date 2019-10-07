BlackMomsRock: Nia Ali takes victory lap with children after becoming third mother to make history in Doha

USA's Nia Ali walks with her children after winning the Women's 100m Hurdles final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 6, 2019. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Nia Ali made history at the 2019 World Athletics Championship and as a mother of two, she decided to celebrate her win in one of the most appropriate of ways: with her children.

After her victory for the 100-meter hurdles on Sunday night, Ali held her 16-month-old daughter, Yuri, in her arms while her four-year-old son, Titus, skipped by her side in a heartwarming moment. Ali’s win not only helped the U.S. tie for most track world golds with 14 wins overall, but it also inspired countless parents around the world.

“Just because you’re a mom doesn’t mean that you can’t get out here and continue to be an athlete as well, a top, world-class athlete,” Ali said on Saturday. “I know [Yuri] is going to look up to me and look at this and it’s definitely going to keep her motivated and show what strength really looks like to be able to go through this and train hard and be on top.”

Sunday’s win was not Ali’s first time getting back on the field not long after giving birth. According to NBC Sports, prior to her world title, Ali earned silver in Rio one year after the birth of her son. She was also one of several mothers during this year’s championships that made history as well. Allyson Felix won her 12th gold medal 10 months after the birth of her daughter in November — and after being dropped by Nike during her pregnancy — topping a record previously held by Usain Bolt. Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, 32, of Jamaica became the first mom to win a Olympic 100-meter title.

“It’s been such an inspiration to see everyone come together and feed off each other,” Ali said.

Ali is not the only one inspired by the women at this years’ World Athletics Championship:

This is what a world athletics champion black mother of two children looks like. This athlete won her first world outdoor athletics title at age 30 and after having two children. Last night, Nia Ali won the 100m hurdles at the world athletics championship in Doha pic.twitter.com/m7ZClcEG3v — cheryl roberts (@cherylroberts00) October 7, 2019

This is incredible. Awe-inspiring! — Thozama Mabusela (@MbokodoFury) October 7, 2019

Nia Ali is almost 31, has 2 children and is now a World champion. Insane. https://t.co/3eiShT1ZfR — Molly Scott (@runmollyrun101) October 6, 2019

What an athlete!! Nia Ali smashes the 100m hurdles at @IAAFDoha2019 then celebrates with her kids. pic.twitter.com/KAyotZx74t — Brooke (@Brookster81) October 6, 2019

Nia Ali ! The aggression 🤩, The win 😎 — ~Brandeé Johnson~ (@Lilmamba_nuna) October 6, 2019

YAAAAAAS @allysonfelix my hero!!! So much love from my family to yours! XOXOXOXO https://t.co/SKbustSdO7 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 30, 2019

Dropped by Nike after getting pregnant, Allyson Felix breaks Usain Bolt record for world titles. (10 months after emergency C-section.) 👸🏾https://t.co/NSnzVJk2at — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) October 1, 2019

Nike dropped her sponsorship because she got pregnant. 10 months later, she broke Usain Bolt's record for total number of world championships.



Maternity Leave.

Just Do It.#AllysonFelix pic.twitter.com/FAVcPWqZeT — Heroic Girls - #MoreThanCute (@HeroicGirls) October 7, 2019