Nia Archives to perform on a train heading to Glastonbury — how to win a seat

The train will be transformed into the ultimate concert venue, including a bespoke festival lighting rig and sound system (Hope And Glory PR)

Uber has announced plans for a 100mph mini-festival on a train headed to Glastonbury on Wednesday, June 26.

Lucky passengers can enjoy a performance by British jungle and drum and bass star Nia Archives, who is performing at the festival on the West Holts Stage.

Nia Archives will be performing on the West Holts State at Glastonbury 2024 (ES Magazine)

The train will be transformed into the ultimate concert venue, including a bespoke festival lighting rig and sound system, dialling up the decibels from London Paddington to Castle Cary.

How to board the Uber Glastonbury train

Festival-goers can apply for a free seat at splityouruberridewithnia.com.

They will be notified if they have won a seat on Thursday, June 13, with the train leaving Paddington at 7am on June 26.

“Buzzin’ to be heading back to ma fave place on earth, Glastonbury,” said Nia (whose real name is Dehaney Nia Lishahn Hunt) of the new announcement (via Clash Music). “Never thought I’d be DJing in a carriage, but am sooo excited to start the party with ravers on the Uber train.”

Passengers will be escorted into a VIP area of Paddington where they will be given first-class treatment. They can store their luggage onboard and receive refreshments from Uber Eats before climbing aboard the glitzy train carriage.

“We’re thrilled to be adding some magic to peoples’ journeys to Castle Cary giving them a brilliant kick-start to the UK’s festival-lined summer,” said Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK. “With trains on Uber, it’s easier than ever to book your door-to-door travel all in one app,”

Uber will also give festival-goers who don’t win a spot on board 20 per cent credits back on their trip to Castle Cary this June when they book a train on Uber.

Trains on Uber launched in 2022 and allows users to book tickets on the Uber app through National Rail and Eurostar.

Glastonbury 2024 takes place between Wednesday, June 26, and Sunday, June 30, 2024.