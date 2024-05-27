Niagara University baseball continues historic season; to make first-ever NCAA tournament appearance
Continuing its historic season, Niagara University baseball is set to make its first-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament.
Grayson Murray's parents said Sunday their 30-year-old son took his own life, just one day after he withdrew from a PGA Tour event. The family asked for privacy and that people honour Murray by being kind to one another. “If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else,” Eric and Terry Murray said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. Murray, a two-time PGA Tour winner, spoke in January after winning the Sony Open in Honolulu about turning the corner in his life, his golf and battle
An argument between Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry caused a bench-clearing confrontation at Fenway Park on Sunday.
Aaron Judge left everyone trying to describe just what they’re seeing after the New York Yankees’ victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday.
The couple and their kids Wyatt, 9, and Dimitri, 7, also caught up with the sports star after her team's win on May 25
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines.
A Saskatchewan man is still on a high after joining the ranks of mountain climbers from Saskatchewan who have reached the peak of Mount Everest.Landry Warnez summited Mount Everest earlier this month. It took him four days to reach the top of the mountain, the tallest in the world above sea level, in Nepal from Everest base camp.He didn't sleep for the final 24 hours of the ascent. "At the top because it's low oxygen — you're using supplementary oxygen — it feels almost like a dream," said Warne
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Davis Riley was practising a week before Colonial when he got an unsettling call that his older sister had a seizure at work, which led to the discovery of a tumour on her brain and surgery the next day. Riley wasn't even sure then that he would be able to, or even want to, play in the Charles Schwab Challenge. “When you have somebody that close to you, all the worst-case scenarios are going through your head," Riley said. "It was certainly a scary feeling thinking about
World champion Rachel Homan is joining forces with Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher for the upcoming curling season.
CHICAGO (AP) — George Springer, Bo Bichette and Davis Schneider homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the lowly Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Monday.
DALLAS — Connor McDavid didn't have an answer. His head coach, meanwhile, took a long, deliberate pause to ponder the same question — why haven't the Oilers been able to draw penalties against the Dallas Stars in the NHL's Western Conference final? "I've heard a lot about the past, being a spectator, not a part of the NHL, not as a coach … sometimes the standard gets changed a little bit," Edmonton bench boss Kris Knoblauch said of playoff officiating. "(Referees) would definitely want to make s
PARIS (AP) — The French tennis federation put off holding a ceremony to celebrate Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros this year, because he has said this might not necessarily be his final appearance at the tournament he has won a record 14 times.
A British equestrian rider has died after falling from her horse during a competition on Sunday.
The Washington Commanders said Monday they were made aware of a lawsuit filed in civil court last week against kicker Brandon McManus. A spokesperson said the team is looking into the matter and has spoken with McManus’ agent and the NFL office. ESPN reported two women are suing McManus for sexually assaulting them during a charter flight to London last year when he was playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We take allegations of this nature very seriously," the spokesperson said in a message s
Bill Walton was two-time NBA champion and won several other achievements in his playing career. He was named one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players.
TOKYO (AP) — Vehicle manufacturer Toyota is set to end its massive sponsorship deal with the International Olympic Committee after this year's Paris Olympics, according to reports in Japan.
Joe Giannetti only got one chance to showcase his skills inside the UFC cage and is hell-bent on making it back for another.
PRAGUE — Canada will be leaving the world hockey championship empty-handed.
The Philadelphia 76ers have once again been linked to Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
Eric and Terry Murray reveal two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray "took his own life" at the age of 30 over the weekend.
How did Riley Davis hold off Scottie Scheffler and the field to win the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club?