Nice Stretch Ahead

Latest Stories
- Miami Herald
Portions of the leeward islands placed under a tropical storm watch by forecasters
Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
- The Weather Network - Video
Ontario and Quebec hit by flash flooding, causing road hazards and power outages
Severe weather in Ontario and Quebec caused heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding that stranded motorists and disrupted road safety. Emergency services responded to hundreds of calls as flooding and power outages created hazardous conditions across the regions.
- FTW Outdoors
Rare catch in Lake Erie called a ‘unicorn,’ and a fish of a lifetime
A teen fishing in a walleye/steelhead tournament thought he had hooked a big steelhead, but once the fish was boated, he quickly realized it was a salmon species that was out of place in Lake Erie. It was an Atlantic salmon. Colton Alex, an experienced fisherman at age 18,…
- The Canadian Press
Indigenous nation closes B.C.'s Chilcotin River bridge, citing riverbank cracks
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A bridge over British Columbia's Chilcotin River was closed to traffic Friday after new cracks were discovered along the hillside near a massive landslide that had blocked the river for days before a breach sent torrents of water and debris downstream.
- The Canadian Press
More than 400 lightning strikes spark eight new wildfires, BC Wildfire Services says
BRITISH COLUMBIA — The agency monitoring wildfires in British Columbia said eight new blazes sprang up in the southern regions of the area served by the Northwest Fire Centre, after more than 400 lightning strikes hit the area on Friday night.
- Business Insider
Fisker owners say they're hunting for parts and struggling to keep their cars on the road after the company's bankruptcy
After the EV startup collapsed, owners who paid as much as $70,000 now find themselves stuck with vehicles that are slowly falling apart.
- Fox Weather
Investigation launched after video appears to show alligator swimming in Lake Erie
What appears to be an alligator was spotted Sunday near swimmers in Erie, Pennsylvania, prompting authorities to look into the reptile’s origins and whereabouts.
- CBC
Endangered butternut trees thriving in western Quebec forest, group says
Disease-resistant seedlings of an endangered tree species are doing well during their first season in a western Quebec forest, according to the conservation group that planted them.Butternut trees are native to Canada and can be found in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick. But over the last 30 or so years, canker disease has wiped out 80 per cent of them, said Stephen Woodley, president of Action Chelsea for the Respect of the Environment (ACRE)."In the region, it's been deadly for butternuts. Th
- KCRA - Sacramento Videos
Owner of wildfire defense company putting product to the test on his own home during Crozier Fire
A man who runs a wildfire defense company is getting a firsthand look at how his products protect residences during the Crozier Fire.
- CBC
Jasper, Alta., re-entry details to be announced Monday, mayor says
Residents of Jasper, Alta., will learn Monday when they can return home, according to Mayor Richard Ireland.A monster wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate Jasper National Park ripped through the historic townsite nearly three weeks ago, incinerating about one-third of its homes and businesses.On Monday, members of the unified command, made up of Parks Canada and Municipality of Jasper representatives, will release the date of re-entry and details about how it will work, Ireland announced d
- The Canadian Press
Jasper's mayor says date when evacuees can return home will be announced Monday
Jasper's mayor says wildfire evacuees will learn Monday when they will be allowed to return home.
- Reuters
North Korean leader revisits flooded area, offers plan to bring people to capital, KCNA says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un revisited a flooded area near the country's border with China this week to address plans to support those affected by recent heavy rainfall and floods, including bringing about 15,400 people to the country's capital until new homes are built, state media KCNA said on Saturday. Kim made a two-day trip on Thursday and Friday to Uiju County, one of the affected areas, to offer additional support for those affected, KCNA reported. Thousands of homes in North Korea's city of Sinuiju and Uiju County were flooded due to heavy rainfall, North Korea said last week.
- Bellingham Herald mcclatchy
New wildfires spotted in Mount Baker wilderness, North Cascades National Park
Fires were reported Friday amid a warning for critical fire danger.
- Yahoo News UK
Maps shows where thunderstorms will hit in coming days
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms amid high temperatures that saw parts of the UK exceed 30C.
- LA Times
35- to 40-foot fin whale washes up on Torrance Beach; public asked to keep a distance
Lifeguards discovered the whale about 6 p.m. Saturday, located between Redondo Beach and Malaga Cove
- CBC
Chelsea, Que., issues state of emergency after Friday flooding
The town of Chelsea, Que., has issued a state of emergency after Friday's heavy rainfall.The state of emergency will last 48 hours from about 9 a.m. Saturday, the municipality's mayor, Pierre Guénard, said in a video posted to Facebook.It will allow emergency crews to respond to the damage quickly, Guénard said."We still have many residents that are cut off — their road has been literally cut in half," Guénard said in the video.He's calling for residents to be respectful of workers and heavy mac
- HuffPost
Bear Spotted Inside School, Sniffing Around Classroom Of Teacher Named Salmon
There might have been a miscommunication here.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Invest 98-L in the Atlantic could move west toward Florida, develop in next week, NHC says | Saturday 5 a.m. update
Invest 98-L in the Atlantic could move west toward Florida, develop in next week, NHC says | Saturday 5 a.m. update
- PA Media: UK News
‘Strong summer sunshine’ expected over weekend
Temperatures will hit the high twenties – but thundery showers are also on the way, forecasters said.
- The Canadian Press
Thousands of Quebecers still in the dark as utility restores power after storm
MONTREAL — The lights are back on across much of Quebec, but just under 18,000 residents are still without power two days after the remnants of tropical storm Debby dumped record-breaking amounts of rain on the province.