A nice weekend

Powerful Hurricane Kirk’s swells may hit Canada this weekend
Kirk is thousands of kilometres away, but its influence will reach Canadian shores this weekend
- The Canadian Press
Helene’s powerful storm surge killed 12 near Tampa. They didn't have to die
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aiden Bowles was stubborn, so even as Florida officials told residents of the barrier island north of St. Petersburg that Hurricane Helene's storm surge could be deadly, the retired restaurant owner stayed put.
- The Weather Network - Video
Storm set to trek across Canada in coming days
A strong Pacific storm will survive the trek over the Rockies and will strengthen as it crosses the rest of the country
- Robb Report
Michael Jordan Is the Mystery Owner of Pininfarina’s New 1,900 HP Hypercar
The one-off electric hypercar made its debut at this year The Qual, a Motorsports Gathering
- The Hockey News
Toronto Maple Leafs Send 20 Players to Toronto Marlies
10 forwards, seven defensemen, three goalies sent to AHL, one placed on waivers for purposes of reassignment
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Sabres Cut Former First-Rounder From NHL Roster
This Buffalo Sabres defenseman has been loaned to the Rochester Americans.
- The Canadian Press
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jack Campbell enters the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jack Campbell has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.
- The Hockey News - Las Vegas Golden Knights
BREAKING: Resolution Has Been Reached Between The Golden Knights and Robin Lehner Situation
A resolution has been reached regarding the situation between Robin Lehner and the Vegas Golden Knights.
- Hello!
Prince George's daring new hobby revealed – 'He absolutely loves it'
Prince George has been able to experience a lot of things during his life and during a meeting with Olympic stars, Prince William revealed that the youngster had a new hair-raising new hobby
- USA TODAY Sports
MLB playoff predictions: Who is the World Series favorite? Our expert picks.
Who's going to win the 2024 World Series? USA TODAY Sports' MLB experts make their playoff picks.
- People
Angel Reese Loses $100,000 Bet to Shaquille O’Neal: ‘I Guess I Owe Him’
During a recent meetup with O’Neal, the WNBA star challenged him to make a basketball shot from the free throw line for $100,000
- USA TODAY
Hurricane Kirk tracker: Storm expected to turn north, see projected path
Hurricane Kirk is forecast to turn north-northeast this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said Friday.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Sleepers: Several backup RBs with potential to gain ground in Week 5
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski offers up several sleepers to consider in Week 5 as bye weeks kick off.
- Miami Herald
Cote’s NFL Week 5 picks: Miami Dolphins at Patriots, Bills-Texans, a big 4 upsets and all 14 games
Week 5 of Greg Cote’s NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Dolphins-Patriots, Bills-Texans Game of the Week, 4 upsets and all 14 games.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 5 predictions to count on
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they have the most conviction on for Week 5.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Jeremy Swayman Wrote List of Bruins' Criticisms
Jeremy Swayman wrote a list of the criticisms he received from the Boston Bruins during last year's arbitration meetings.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 5: Breece (Hall) yourselves for another down game ...
Beware of these players with fantasy football bust potential in Week 6!
- USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 fantasy wide receiver rankings: Top WR streamers, starts
Giants rookie Malik Nabers is already elite in fantasy. He's this week's top WR, as long as he clears the concussion protocol. See all our rankings.
- Associated Press
Aaron Judge edges Shohei Ohtani for Baseball Digest player of the year
Aaron Judge won the Baseball Digest/Inside Edge major league player of the year award Friday, beating out Shohei Ohtani in a very close vote. Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal was selected the sport's top pitcher, and Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was a unanimous pick for reliever of the year in balloting by a panel of baseball writers and broadcasters that included several former players, managers and executives. Ron Guidry (1978) and Derek Jeter (2006) are the only other Yankees to win.
- HuffPost
Dog Saved From 20-Foot Tree After Being Swept Away In Helene Flooding
"Them finding that dog yesterday was a bright spot in the middle of this chaos,” said a rescue official, nearly a week after the storm decimated the area.