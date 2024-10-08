Nicholas Alexander Chavez stars in 2 of Ryan Murphy's current shows
Nicholas Alexander Chavez stars in 'Grotesquerie' on FX and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' on Netflix. (Oct. 7)
"Hey, look, it's a metaphor for America after Trump."
Ashley Graham shared pics on IG of her unusual bathtime attire which consisted of a black lingerie body and fluffy mule high heels for a bathtub photoshoot.
Plans for the reign of King William are causing panic in the palace and tearing the royal family apart according to the Daily Beast.
Meghan Markle looked sensational on Saturday evening as she attended the LA Children's Hospital Gala. For the special occasion, the Duchess recycled her striking Carolina Herrera gown. See photos...
To think the Russian president had tried to play down the occasion, too.
Qantas said technical issues with the plane's in-flight entertainment meant passengers couldn't select their own movies.
Gisele Bündchen shares a photo from her recent Zara shoot with a brand new hair look. The model looks unrecognisable with the short blonde bouffant bob.
The social media star's death was "sudden and unexpected," her husband said in an Instagram post on Oct. 5
"hate how the area around my desk gets so dusty and dirty just because that's where i spend 40+ hours a week shedding skin cells and slowly dying."
The Dance The Night singer chose a custom-made leather look from Vivienne Westwood to perform in Texas over the weekend. See photos
Harper Beckham wore a pair of stonewash baggy jeans in her mother Victoria Beckham's latest Instagram post and she teamed it with a knitted jumper and trainers - the perfect, pared-down look.
Thurman stars in Schrader's new movie 'Oh, Canada,' which premiered at the New York Film Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5
"You are the most special girls in the whole wide world," Keough wrote of her twin sisters Finley and Harper
Saoirse Ronan revealed during a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel that it’s been impossible to let go of losing out on the role of Luna Lovegood in the “Harry Potter” franchise. Evanna Lynch was cast as the fan-favorite character starting in 2007’s “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” She reprised the role in …
Pam tells PEOPLE what she's learned about the dating scene after a chance encounter led to several viral videos
King Charles’ cancer means he now eats lunchKing Charles has long averred the absurd middle class custom of stopping in the middle of the day to consume food, a habit known to the rest of us as “lunch,” preferring to nibble on nuts and seeds he carries in his pockets and reportedly even shares with red squirrels on occasions.Now, however, in yet another sign of the changes the king is being forced to make in wake of his cancer diagnosis, he has started to eat lunch for the first time, and The Ma
Last month, Kardashian served as a co-chair at Kering's third annual Caring for Women dinner.
"Just paid rent. Now I have a place to starve in." —@Angelicali0
The actress is starring in 'Our Town' opposite Jim Parsons and Zoey Deutch
"Always important to take a minute to yourself and reset," the retired soccer star wrote on Instagram