Nicholas Hoult Reveals What He and “About a Boy” Costar Hugh Grant Talked About at Their Recent Reunion (Exclusive)

Hoult spoke with PEOPLE amid his partnership with Heineken, to kick off the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Hugh Grant and Nicholas Hoult at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov, 17, 2024

Nicholas Hoult is revealing details about his recent "catch up" with former costar Hugh Grant.

Twenty-two years after the pair costarred in About a Boy, Hoult, now 34, and Grant, now 64, attended the 15th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 17, where they reconnected.

Grant even took to X to post a photo of himself and Hoult having a laugh outside the Dolby Theatre, alongside a throwback pic of the pair in the 2002 dramedy — which Holt reposted on X with the message, "We’re cute."

Speaking with PEOPLE amid his partnership with Heineken to kick off the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix this Saturday, Nov. 23, Hoult says of himself and Grant, "We both play golf, so there was a bit of golf" in their conversation.

"We're both into cars. There was a bit of car talk," he continues. "Family, just catch-up on general life, where we're living, children, all that sort of stuff."



The actor also raved about how "lovely" it has been to reconnect with some of his About a Boy costars in projects as an adult, including Rachel Weisz in 2018's The Favourite and Toni Collette in the recently released Clint Eastwood-directed legal thriller Juror No. 2.

"It's great, because they were very kind to me and caring at a formative moment in my life, in a very special moment in my childhood," Hoult says. "So to get to see them now as adults and have a different relationship because I'm the same person, but I've grown up now, [is great]."

"To be able to connect with them and appreciate them as people in a new light from a different standpoint, it's lovely," he adds. "I'm very glad I got to have all those reunions."

As for his latest venture with Heineken and Formula 1, Hoult says he "got into" racing as a child, as his "dad used to watch the races."

Araya Doheny/FilmMagic Nicholas Hoult in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 27, 2024

"That was his ritual on a Sunday," says the English actor. "They would normally be on, I seem to remember, around lunchtime in the U.K. And he'd make a sandwich, sit down and watch the race. So I got into the habit of doing it with him."

"Then fortunately, through some connections and life and stuff, I've managed to go to a couple of races and I've teamed up with Ferrari a little bit, and I've been learning to drive with them," Hoult continues. "But the whole atmosphere of it is electric and special. You can't quite compare the sound and the electricity around a racetrack, and then the high drama of any sport event, obviously."

As for who The Order actor will be gunning for in Saturday's race while he watches in Las Vegas?

"I always root for Ferrari," he says of the team that helped him "realize [his] dream" of car racing. "That's who I'm loyal to. But I also like watching the British drivers [like] Lewis Hamilton. And obviously, Lando Norris is having a great season as well, so I like to see those guys do well."

Hoult also stars in Nosferatu, which opens in theaters on Dec. 25.