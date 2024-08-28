Nicholas Rossi facing life behind bars after DNA match in second Utah rape case

Nicholas Rossi facing two rape charges and rest of his life behind bars in Utah - Stuart Nicol

Nicholas Rossi, the American fugitive, could spend the rest of his life behind bars in the US after his DNA matched a sample taken after an alleged rape 16 years ago.

Rossi, who was deported from Scotland in January to face separate rape charges in Utah after faking his own death, was linked to a further case in court on Tuesday.

Rossi, 37, is originally from Rhode Island but fled to the UK and constructed a false persona: Arthur Knight, an Irish orphan and academic living in Glasgow.

A judge ruled in January that he was a fantasist and a liar, and deported him to the US to face rape charges.

In a Utah court on Tuesday, police revealed his DNA has been matched to a separate rape case in 2008.

Derek Pullan, the judge, said: “Based on the facts disclosed… the court does find probable cause to believe that the defendant Nicholas Rossi committed the offence of rape as charged.”

The case relates to an alleged rape in 2008, when a 21-year-old woman said she was lured to the home of her attacker after meeting him on MySpace.

Rossi already faces a separate case in the same state, where he allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman in November 2008 after they also met online.

Nicholas Rossi was extradited to US after turning up in a Covid ward in Scotland in 2021 - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

He was previously convicted of sexually assaulting Mary Grebinski, a community college student, in Ohio in 2008. She has waived her right to anonymity and previously said he molested her against a wall and told her: “Shut up b----, I’m almost done.”

After the conviction, for which he was added to the US National Sex Offender Registry, Rossi attempted to overturn his conviction and sued his victim for “emotional distress”.

He then fled to Scotland, via Dublin, London, Essex, and Bristol, and claimed to neighbours he was a theology lecturer in Glasgow named Arthur Knight.

He circulated a false obituary that said he had died of cancer.

After an international manhunt, he was caught in a Covid ward in Scotland in 2021. He subsequently appeared in court in a variety of bizarre outfits, including a 1940s-style suit and his pyjamas, slippers and dressing gown.

He also grew a beard and appeared in court wearing a kippah, claiming to have converted to Orthodox Judaism while in prison in Scotland awaiting his extradition hearing.

If convicted of the rape, Rossi faces a lifetime behind bars. Utah’s sentencing guidelines direct a judge to issue a sentence of 15 years to life if the defendant has a previous conviction for sex crimes.

He denies committing any crimes.