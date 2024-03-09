Nick Adderley facing second criminal inquiry

Northamptonshire's suspended chief constable is facing a second criminal inquiry, it has emerged.

Nick Adderley is under investigation at his former force, Staffordshire Police, over allegations of fraud in relation to the maintenance of police vehicles.

It comes while he faces an inquiry into claims he misrepresented his military service.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is supervising the latest probe, but has not named him.

The BBC has been able to obtain independent confirmation Mr Adderley is one of two former Staffordshire officers served with misconduct papers.

The NN Journal first revealed the pair had been informed in February they were under investigation.

The identity of the second officer is not known.

The IOPC said: "We can confirm that two serving police officers have been told they are under criminal investigation as part of ongoing inquiries by Staffordshire Police into alleged fraud linked to the maintenance of police vehicles.

"The investigation is being carried out under the direction of the IOPC."

The watchdog continued: "The officers have been served with notices telling them they are under criminal investigation and that their conduct is under investigation at the level of gross misconduct.

"Neither of them currently work for Staffordshire Police and both are suspended from their respective forces".

It stressed the the serving of notices did not necessarily mean that criminal charges or conduct proceedings would follow.

Gross Misconduct

Mr Adderley was due to attend a gross misconduct hearing last week over allegations he had misrepresented his service in the Royal Navy.

That hearing has been been postponed until May.

The Sun newspaper first revealed the 57-year-old had worn a Falklands war medal at a number of public events even though he would have only been 15 years old when the conflict began in 1982.

He had also claimed to be a Royal Navy officer despite having never achieved that rank, according to a BBC investigation.

Story continues

Mr Adderley was confirmed as Northamptonshire's chief constable in July 2018 having served as an assistant chief constable in Staffordshire with responsibility for the county's uniformed local policing teams.

He has been previously contacted for comment but has so far not responded.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830