Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Celebrate Daughter Beautiful's Second Birthday with Their Blended Family

The Minnie Mouse-themed party's guest list included some of Cannon's other kids

hiabbydelarosa/Instagram Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's daughter is officially 2!

On Thursday, Nov. 14, the DJ, 34, and the Masked Singer host, 44, shared a series of photos on their Instagrams as they celebrated daughter Beautiful's second birthday. In scenes from her Minnie Mouse-themed party, Cannon and De La Rosa can be seen dressing on theme and posing by her pink birthday cake, surrounded by several of Cannon's other kids.

Cannon, who has 12 kids with six different women, shares Beautiful and twin sons Zion and Zillion, 3, with De La Rosa. In one photo, Cannon holds Zillion while Zion jumps up and down in front of the cake, standing next to De La Rosa, who has Beautiful on her hip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Nick Cannon Impressively Rocks 4 Different Costumes as He Celebrates Halloween with Several of His 12 Kids

In front of Cannon, his son Legendary, 2, whom he shares with Bre Tiesi, stands and looks up as Zion leaps beside him.

De La Rosa also shared a video from the day, featuring Cannon dressed as Mickey Mouse and walking around the toddler's party. "Oh Twoodles! It’s hard to believe but yes it’s true, Beautiful turned 2 🥰✌️," De La Rosa wrote in her caption. "Thank you to all of our family for coming and showing out for our Beautiful girl💕."

She also posted a sweet shot of herself with Beautiful, matching in Minnie Mouse costumes. "And in this world… She is my world 🌎," De La Rosa wrote. "I adore you my Beautiful girl. Thank you for choosing me to be your mama 🥹💕."



In addition to his kids with De La Rosa, Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

He is also father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon born on Dec. 14, 2022.