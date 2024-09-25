Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's 2-Year-Old Son Rise DJed His Own MTV-Themed Birthday Party — See the Cute Photos!

Bell is a mom to daughter Powerful Queen, 3, and sons Rise Messiah, 2, and Golden Sagon, 7, whom she shares with Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon/Instagram; Jerod Harris/Getty Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's son Rise

Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon's little boy is already a DJ pro at only 2 years old!

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, The Masked Singer host, 43, shared a series of pictures and videos from his and Bell's son Rise Messiah's MTV-themed second birthday bash on Instagram. With neon-colored toy race cares, a ball pit, a checkered bounce house, a hibachi chef, customized "RTV" T-shirts and Rise's impressive DJ skills, this party was a hit for kids and adults alike.

In one adorable video, Rise, or DJ Rizzy Rize, can be seen wearing his birthday tee and a backward hat while playing music for his party guests. He stands behind a custom DJ booth with a boombox and his performer name printed on the front, picking songs from a laptop in front of him.

"Can’t believe our 2 year old son actually deejayed his own party!!" the proud dad of 12 wrote in the caption. "Rise Cannon aka DJ RIZZY RIZE aka DJ PABLO RIZZCOBAR #Genius."

Rise danced and babbled along to the rap lyrics of "Superhero" by Metro Boomin, Future and Chris Brown, while his friends and family cheered him on from the dance floor.

In more pictures from the party, Cannon and Bell can be seen playing in the bounce house with Rise, his sister Powerful Queen, 3, and brother Golden Sagon, 7. The birthday boy later stands in the center of the dance floor dancing and singing. "These photos are amazing @amberrainphotography," Cannon captioned the post.

Jerod Harris/Getty Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell

A third post on Cannon's Instagram shows a video montage of his "hip hop birthday bash" set to "Turn Down for What," showing off the extravagant decor and birthday party fun from the event.

"TURN 2 FOR WHAT!!!!" Cannon wrote under the Reel. "Rise Cannon threw a hip hop bash and him and all his friends Turnt Up!!"

He continued, "Shout out to the most amazing mom and party planner @missbbell 🙌🏾❤️ She outdid herself once again!! And thank you to all the hardworking individuals who assisted her on making the most amazing party for our son!"

The proud mom showed off each intricate detail, from the popsicle stand to balloon arches, in a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories. "Rizzy loved it," she wrote.



