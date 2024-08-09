Nick Cannon Says He Would ‘Absolutely’ Get Back with Ex Mariah Carey But Jokes ‘She Don’t Want Me’

The 'Masked Singer' host said on Tuesday, Aug. 6, that he and the Grammy winner "belong together"

Leon Bennett/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon has a "Vision of Love" with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon, 43, recently revealed that he’s hopeful that one day he and ex-wife Carey will get back together.

The former couple finalized their divorce eight years ago, after a six-year marriage and the birth of their 13-year-old twins Moroccan "Roc" Cannon and Monroe "Roe" Cannon.

“We belong together,” Nick told E! News on Tuesday, Aug. 6. He continued that he would “absolutely” get back together with the singer, 55, adding that it would “be stupid if [he] didn’t.”

But Cannon confessed to the outlet: “She don’t want me.” He then joked with E! cohost Courtney Bee about the children he’s had since their separation. “A whole baseball team,” he joked. “Like, ‘No, you can't come back home.’ ”

Amanda Edwards/Getty Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and their twins Monroe Cannon (L) and Moroccan Cannon on October 6, 2012 in Santa Monica, California

Cannon is a proud father of 12. Along with his twins he shares with Carey, he has sons Golden Sagon, 7, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 1, and daughter Powerful Queen, 3, with Brittany Bell. He has another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 3, with Abby De La Rosa, along with daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 1. He shares son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi. He also shares daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is a father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon born on Dec. 14, 2022.

He told E! that all of the children's mothers get along before admitting he doesn’t “expect them to.”

“I think that's the thing that people might always think that it would be that. But it's like everybody lives their own life, before me and after me," he continued. “So I think that's how you keep the peace and everybody moving, like everybody worried about themselves and not worried about what someone else is.”

“As long as the kids are happy and they have the strongest understanding, I think that's what makes sense,” Cannon said. “You gotta operate out of that.”

Christopher Polk/Getty Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon on November 17, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

Cannon and Carey first romantically connected in early 2008 when the actor starred in the singer's "Bye Bye" music video. After just a few months of dating, they secretly tied the knot in May 2008. A few years later, in April 2011, the couple welcomed twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

In 2014, they announced they were divorcing after six years of marriage.



