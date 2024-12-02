Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Know If He'd Get a Vasectomy as He Calls Being Dad to 12 a 'Rich Man's Sport' (Exclusive)

The 'Masked Singer' host explains why he's not sure if he'd get a vasectomy in TMZ's 'Merry Elfin' Christmas' special

Jeremychanphotography/Getty Nick Cannon

When it comes to expanding his family, Nick Cannon isn't sure what the future holds.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas special, the Masked Singer host, 44, is asked if he'd ever get a vasectomy.

Cannon is already a dad of 12 — 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon, 7, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 2, and daughter Powerful Queen, 3, with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 2, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 2, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 2, with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon born on Dec. 14, 2022.

“I don’t know. I’m not against…shout out to everybody else who has ever done it," Cannon says of getting a vasectomy.

Asked if he's open to having more kids, he responds, "Why not?” but says he "likes the dozen right now.”

Cannon is later asked if it is "cheaper by the dozen," to which he jokes, "It’s definitely not [cheaper by the dozen]. It’s a rich man’s sport, I’ll tell ya that.”

Last month, Cannon spoke with PEOPLE about his family's Thanksgiving plans, calling them "very complicated."

“It's very complicated. I'm a busy man on Thanksgiving,” he told PEOPLE, noting that he has “a bunch of dinners” that he has “got to go to.”

“I'm going to be full by the end of the day, but everybody specializes in certain things,” he revealed, adding that “some people got good sweet potato pie, some people got amazing fried turkey.”

“So I know every house that needs to have the things that I really like,” the proud dad said.

In October, Cannon was a guest on The Talk and spoke about raising his teenage twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe. Though Cannon said he can "handle" Moroccan, the dad of 12 admitted that raising teenagers, and especially a teen girl, is "horrifying."

"I can actually handle my son because he is so much like me," he shared, "But my daughter, she's like, wearing make-up and taking two hours in the bathroom. Like what are you doing in there!"

"It's scary," the proud dad said, "because I'm just watching her evolve into this young woman and, I mean, I can't stop it."

TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas special airs Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.