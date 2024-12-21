Nick Cannon Watched Ex-Wife Mariah Carey Sign Rihanna's Breast in N.Y.C. Show Crowd and Thought the Moment 'Was Hot'

The 'Masked Singer' host and 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' singer were married for six years before splitting in 2014

Nick Cannon is reacting to a viral moment between Mariah Carey and Rihanna.

On Friday, Dec. 20, The Masked Singer host, 44, who was at the Los Angeles Mission to volunteer, spoke with TMZ about Carey, 55, signing the 36-year-old "Diamonds" singer's breast with a marker.

"I was there! It was amazing!" Cannon said of the moment that took place earlier this week during Carey's final show of her Christmas Time tour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. "Yeah ... that was hot," he added.

Though the father of 12 — who shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Carey — says he didn't talk to the Queen of Christmas about the "impromptu" moment, he thought it was "dope that she stopped in the middle of the show."



"I thought it was dope that Rihanna came. I thought it was dope that Mariah went down into the audience and they did that ... that was just super cool," he told the outlet.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Carey went into the crowd at Barclays to mingle with fans in between sets when she spotted Rihanna in the crowd. The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer went over to say hello — and sign her autograph right on Rihanna's breast.



"Mariah Carey is signing my tit," the Fenty Beauty founder shouted excitedly into Carey's microphone.

The interaction was one of several notable moments during the Christmas Time tour. On Dec. 9, Carey's twins surprised her on stage during her Raleigh, North Carolina, concert with a giant bouquet of flowers to celebrate "All I Want for Christmas Is You" topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On her kids, the Grammy winner recently told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that son Moroccan, aka "Roc," helped her discover a new pastime when she's not reigning over the winter holiday.



Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Mariah Carey

"I was watching my son play Fortnite for the longest time, and then he taught me how to play," said Carey, who recently announced a collaboration with the online game.

"My Fortnite character is basically me with some different outfits, skins. I'm so excited about this. It's really cute," she said.

Though the "Heartbreaker" singer's Fortnite likeness is a non-playable character, Carey explained that "she runs, and she twirls." "She does a little dance from the 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' music video from 2019, and for 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' as a jam track," the singer added.

