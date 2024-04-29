Nick Daniels III, New Orleans musician and bassist of Dumpstaphunk, dies

Nick Daniels III, who served as bassist and co-vocalist of New Orleans funk group Dumpstaphunk, has died.

Daniels’ bandmates confirmed his death in a statement to USA TODAY Sunday. A cause of death was not shared.

“We are still at a loss for words while processing the passing of our brother in life and music, Nick Daniels III,” the band said. “As a founding member of our band Dumpstaphunk and as part of the extended Neville family, his musical contributions to the city of New Orleans and beyond are immeasurable.”

Daniels comprised Dumpstaphunk along with bassist Tony Hall, keyboardist Ivan Neville, guitarist Ian Neville, drummer Deven Trusclair, trombonist Alex Wasily and trumpeter Ashlin Parker.

Daniels released four studio albums with Dumpstaphunk, including 2021’s “Where Do We Go From Here.” The band has toured with top acts including Dave Matthews Band, The Rolling Stones and George Clinton and the Parliament-Funkadelic.

“As our lifelong friend since childhood, we will continue to honor his legacy the best way we know how, by playing our hearts out even as our hearts are breaking,” the band said. “Because Nick was born to make people happy, and he will always be with us in spirit.”

Dumpstaphunk is scheduled to perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and "Rejuvenation 50: Celebration of The Meters" concert May 2, according to the band's official website, followed by the "Crescent City Classics: A Celebration of New Orleans Funk" concert May 4.

A public memorial for Daniels will be held Tuesday evening on the Neutral Ground outside of Tipitina’s, a venue in New Orleans he often performed at. Donations to Daniels’ memorial and funeral arrangements can be made at gofundme.com.

